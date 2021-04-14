EDITORIAL:REC’s focus on reducing power outages

AS IF Fredericksburg area residents didn’t have

enough to worry about: The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, Orange and Culpeper counties, says that it is focusing on preventing a major source of power outages that is cutting off electricity to homes and businesses and leaving them in the dark.

According to REC, this source is responsible for at least 1,000 power outages per year, which takes a large toll on the regional economy, and an even larger toll on residents’ peace of mind, as they never know if or when they will be targeted next.

The likely chief culprit in this nightmarish scenario?

Sciurus carolinensis. The Eastern Gray Squirrel, the most common of its kind in Virginia, and its ilk.

Anyone who has ever done battle with these furry terrorists, trying to keep them from eating all the bird seed that’s been meticulously set out at one sitting, knows that squirrels are not only a devious foe, they possess an extraordinary degree of determination and perseverance that puts Ironman triathletes to shame.