 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDITORIAL:REC’s focus on reducing power outages
0 comments
alert

EDITORIAL:REC’s focus on reducing power outages

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AS IF Fredericksburg area residents didn’t have

enough to worry about: The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, which serves parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, Orange and Culpeper counties, says that it is focusing on preventing a major source of power outages that is cutting off electricity to homes and businesses and leaving them in the dark.

According to REC, this source is responsible for at least 1,000 power outages per year, which takes a large toll on the regional economy, and an even larger toll on residents’ peace of mind, as they never know if or when they will be targeted next.

The likely chief culprit in this nightmarish scenario?

Sciurus carolinensis. The Eastern Gray Squirrel, the most common of its kind in Virginia, and its ilk.

Anyone who has ever done battle with these furry terrorists, trying to keep them from eating all the bird seed that’s been meticulously set out at one sitting, knows that squirrels are not only a devious foe, they possess an extraordinary degree of determination and perseverance that puts Ironman triathletes to shame.

Rick Kalinowski, who owns a plumbing business in Bryn Mawr, Pa., is a prime example of the “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em” school regarding squirrels. Last year during COVID quarantine, he built a tiny picnic table for the squirrels who frequented his yard and stocked it with squirrel-friendly nuts and seeds. After posting a picture of one of his “guests” on Facebook, he got thousands of shares—which inspired him to sell hundreds of cute little squirrel picnic tables on Etsy.

But it’s not so easy for those who refuse to appease these relentless rodents with free handouts. Animal experts say that “if a squirrel is staring at you, it is highly possible that it is judging” you. So don’t let their big eyes, bushy tails and cute chattering fool you. If it weren’t for snakes, foxes, eagles and weasels, their natural predators, squirrels would probably be ruling the entire Animal Kingdom by now.

Thankfully, REC officials do not underestimate them. Although falling trees are still the top cause of power outages in their service area, damage caused by these cunning creatures is not far behind at number two. As Daniel Dewey, REC’s director of operations and construction put it, “the squirrels especially are relentless.”

To combat these assaults and improve electric reliability, Dewey stated that the company’s line crews are in the process of putting up animal guards around transformers and wrapping utility poles in plastic in an attempt to keep squirrels from climbing them.

REC has also developed software to alert them to where these rampaging rodents are causing the most damage. “We take the data and see where the animal-related outages are, and that’s what we focus on,” Dewey pointed out.

All we can say is good luck, REC! You’re going to need it.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EDITORIAL: Local control, it seems, cuts both ways
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Local control, it seems, cuts both ways

The essence of local control is that residents of a particular jurisdiction should be able, through their elected representatives, to decide what public art is displayed. That means that residents do not have to be bound by the choices of past generations. But it also means that contemporary choices will also be subject to the same standard in the future, so memorials erected today may wind up being torn down tomorrow. Nihil durat in aeternum. (“Nothing lasts forever.”)

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stimulus bill returns nation to 'welfare as we knew it'

Neatly tucked into the $1.9 trillion stimulus package is the second largest welfare expansion in U.S. history. President Joe Biden's plan would increase child allowances — cash welfare grants for parents with children. Do we really need to have history repeat itself? We’ve been down the road of “cash welfare benefits without work” before.

EDITORIAL: Facial recognition ban is a good start
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Facial recognition ban is a good start

The General Assembly overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill patroned by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, that bans the use of facial recognition software by law enforcement and campus police agencies in Virginia without prior express approval by the legislature – making it one of the most restrictive bans on AI in the nation and a good start in limiting the use of this invasive technology.

EDITORIAL: Just say no to public collective bargaining
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Just say no to public collective bargaining

State legislators expressly excluded public servants who work for the commonwealth from their new public collective bargaining law for political subdivisions. They don’t want to have to deal with never-ending negotiations and demands for more money and benefits from state employees. And that should be an object lesson to all local jurisdictions that are considering taking lawmakers up on their offer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert