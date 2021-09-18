EDITORIAL: Redistricting is for voters, not policians

The commission also initially decided to redistrict Virginia region by region, but even that seemingly practical plan was soon abandoned, supposedly due to time constraints.

Since the new districts are required to be “compact and contiguous” without separating “communities of interest” and making sure that there are not too many—or too few—minority voters in any given district while at the same time not making race a deciding factor per previous court orders, map drawers had their work cut out for them.

Virginians will soon see how close the commission came to achieving its constitutionally-mandated mission.

But drawing new legislative and congressional districts is the easy part. Commission members who are also members of the General Assembly must sign off on them before they’re presented to the full legislature for final approval.

And if redistricting actually does what the voters demanded—eliminate the political gerrymandering that got the current incumbents elected, some in “safe” districts—there’s going to be quite a lot of unhappy people in Richmond.