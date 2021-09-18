EDITORIAL: Redistricting is for voters, not policians

NOBODY said that redistricting would be easy, but the large majority of voters who rejected partisan gerrymandering by approving a constitutional amendment establishing the Virginia Redistricting Commission last November insisted that it at least be fair.
But even that is proving difficult for incumbents like Sen. George Barker, D–Fairfax, a commission member who petulantly stated that he “would be submitting my resignation from the Senate today” if both versions of the draft maps of heavily Democratic Northern Virginia submitted by the commission’s independent consultants that drew him out of his current district made the final cut.
But since incumbent protection is the whole point of gerrymandering, Barker was essentially saying that he did not agree with the commission’s main objective. The commissioners were later forced to formally instruct their map drawers not to consider political data, including incumbents’ home addresses, after previously voting to allow it.
That was not the only problem facing commissioners, who couldn’t even agree on a single independent consultant to draw the new district maps based on 2020 census data. So two sets of maps—one drawn by consultants chosen by Republicans on the commission and one by consultants chosen by Democrats—had to be reconciled before the final map of state House of Delegates and Senate districts is publicly released on Monday.
The commission also initially decided to redistrict Virginia region by region, but even that seemingly practical plan was soon abandoned, supposedly due to time constraints.
Since the new districts are required to be “compact and contiguous” without separating “communities of interest” and making sure that there are not too many—or too few—minority voters in any given district while at the same time not making race a deciding factor per previous court orders, map drawers had their work cut out for them.
Virginians will soon see how close the commission came to achieving its constitutionally-mandated mission.
But drawing new legislative and congressional districts is the easy part. Commission members who are also members of the General Assembly must sign off on them before they’re presented to the full legislature for final approval.
And if redistricting actually does what the voters demanded—eliminate the political gerrymandering that got the current incumbents elected, some in “safe” districts—there’s going to be quite a lot of unhappy people in Richmond.
They can accept the new districts, which may be significantly different than their current ones, or refuse to ratify the new maps. But doing that would be risky, because it would put the entire redistricting process in the hands of unelected judges on the Virginia Supreme Court. And there’s no guarantee that a court-appointed consultant would come up with maps they like better.
Gerrymandering lasted so long in Virginia because it is basically a winner-take-all plan, with the governing majority in the legislature able to dictate new district maps that give them a decade-long advantage. A fair redistricting process requires partisans to step back and let outsiders come up with maps that work for the voters, not the politicians.