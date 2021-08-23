EDITORIAL: Redistricting looks like politics as usual

THE VIRGINIA Redistricting Commission was going to take gerrymandering out of state politics, or at least hobble the beast.
Sixteen commissioners—including eight ordinary citizens and eight state legislators, equal parts Democratic and Republican—were tasked with redrawing the state legislative and congressional district maps in a fair and sensible way, based on the 2020 census data.
What is happening instead is politics as usual.
The commissioners seem to be steered by their General Assembly members, who are obviously more adept at gaming the system than the unelected citizens. They already have voted to consider political data and incumbents’ home addresses when drawing the new maps.
In other words, the pols are making sure none of their flock wind up outside their safe districts.
If you want to see just how cynical this is, consider this exchange, compliments of the Virginia Mercury.
Unaware that they were being recorded, one of the citizen commissioners expressed his concerns about perceived partisanship by the group to Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, during a break at a recent meeting.
“They are going to bomb us for this,” he said.
Barker replied, “Actually, they won’t. It’s actually a fairly small segment of the public that is working on this issue … There’ll be some complaints here and there. There always are.”
Voters approved this antidote to gerrymandering by almost a 2-1 margin last November. Sen. Barker seems to exemplify the kind of respect those voters get from the commission entrusted with this important task.
The commission couldn’t agree on hiring a team of unbiased geographic data specialists from the University of Richmond to draw up maps. Instead, the Dems and the GOP have both hired legal counsel that could lead to two partisan teams drawing up a red and a blue map.
If the commission and then the General Assembly can’t agree on new maps, the issue falls to the Virginia Supreme Court, many of whose members were appointed by the Assembly’s former Republican majority. The court would appoint its own experts, who of course would be approved by both legislative parties.
Because of delayed census results, the commission is working on a tight schedule. The new state legislative maps are due Oct. 10, the congressional maps on Oct. 25. And they won’t be done in time for this year’s state elections.
To be fair, the Redistricting Commission is an improvement over the old system, a winner-take-all affair. Anything would be.
However, state Democrats must be getting nostalgic for a system that the GOP employed for years to draw ridiculously partisan lines, just as the Dems did when they had the whip hand. Given a choice between being hypocrites and forfeiting a chance at payback, enough Dems took the high road to ensure that the referendum got on the ballot last year.
Was it worth it?
State political analyst Bob Holsworth recently asked: “Are Virginia Democrats the most altruistic, public-spirited state party in the country? Or the most naïve?”
Whatever comes out of the commission’s work surely will make things better, but politics as usual is ensuring that we have not yet slain the gerrymander monster.