EDITORIAL: Redistricting looks like politics as usual

Voters approved this antidote to gerrymandering by almost a 2-1 margin last November. Sen. Barker seems to exemplify the kind of respect those voters get from the commission entrusted with this important task.

The commission couldn’t agree on hiring a team of unbiased geographic data specialists from the University of Richmond to draw up maps. Instead, the Dems and the GOP have both hired legal counsel that could lead to two partisan teams drawing up a red and a blue map.

If the commission and then the General Assembly can’t agree on new maps, the issue falls to the Virginia Supreme Court, many of whose members were appointed by the Assembly’s former Republican majority. The court would appoint its own experts, who of course would be approved by both legislative parties.

Because of delayed census results, the commission is working on a tight schedule. The new state legislative maps are due Oct. 10, the congressional maps on Oct. 25. And they won’t be done in time for this year’s state elections.

To be fair, the Redistricting Commission is an improvement over the old system, a winner-take-all affair. Anything would be.