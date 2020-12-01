EDITORIAL: Redistricting the newer, fairer way

The General Assembly will also choose eight of its own members to serve on the commission—four Democrats and four Republicans representing both parties and both chambers.

Since the eight citizens who will be appointed to the new Redistricting Commission will have the same votes as the eight lawmaker commissioners, they will have an equal say in where district lines should be drawn, taking into consideration mandatory requirements that the new districts be compact, contiguous and do not unfairly impact minority communities. That’s a difficult task, even when one party is in charge of redistricting, as Virginia’s long history of gerrymandering has shown.

However, since all commission meetings and records are subject to the Freedom of Information Act, debates between partisans with their own jobs and/or their party’s future on the line and citizens who ideally don’t have a vested interest in the outcome will be made public. And the commission’s configuration virtually guarantees that there will be more arguments over line-drawing minutiae than when there were just legislators doing it.

The big difference this time is that the majority party will not be able to muscle its way into drawing the most favorable maps for itself. Citizen members will hopefully block the most egregious attempts to tilt the table in any one direction.