EDITORIAL: Regulate, don’t eliminate short-term rentals at Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA supervisors have asked county staff to come up with a proposed ordinance to deal with the increase of short-term rentals in the county, particularly near Lake Anna, a 13,000-acre man-made lake that is a popular tourist destination. Online sites such as Airbnb and Expedia, the parent company of HomeAway and VRBO, have made it easy for out-of-state travelers and in-state vacationers to reserve a house for few days or weeks at the lake.

Short-term rentals are attractive to people who are uneasy about staying in a hotel or motel during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they help Lake Anna homeowners pay for their lake houses.

But officials say short-term rentals reduce tax revenue from hotels, and are at least partially responsible for the algae blooms that have plagued the lake over the last three years because large groups of renters tend to overwhelm the septic systems that keep human waste out of the water.

Both sides make valid points, so some sort of compromise is in order. The goal should be to still allow people to rent out their property short-term while at the same time protecting the lake.