EDITORIAL: Regulate, don’t eliminate short-term rentals at Lake Anna

SPOTSYLVANIA supervisors have asked county staff to come up with a proposed ordinance to deal with the increase of short-term rentals in the county, particularly near Lake Anna, a 13,000-acre man-made lake that is a popular tourist destination. Online sites such as Airbnb and Expedia, the parent company of HomeAway and VRBO, have made it easy for out-of-state travelers and in-state vacationers to reserve a house for few days or weeks at the lake.
Short-term rentals are attractive to people who are uneasy about staying in a hotel or motel during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they help Lake Anna homeowners pay for their lake houses.
But officials say short-term rentals reduce tax revenue from hotels, and are at least partially responsible for the algae blooms that have plagued the lake over the last three years because large groups of renters tend to overwhelm the septic systems that keep human waste out of the water.
Both sides make valid points, so some sort of compromise is in order. The goal should be to still allow people to rent out their property short-term while at the same time protecting the lake.
San Diego had a similar problem with short-term rentals, particularly in its popular Mission Beach area, but the major complaint there was the loud noise from parties that lasted well into the night. An attempt to ban short-term rentals entirely in 2019 via a citywide referendum was unsuccessful, so the city came up with a number of recommendations to mitigate their impact.
They include using a lottery system to cap the percentage of homes allowed to offer short-term rentals without limiting home-sharing arrangements; requiring homeowners and short-term rental managers to obtain a license to accommodate larger groups; requiring that a local contact be available to respond to disturbances in one hour or less; and policies establishing enforcement guidelines and punishment for violations.
Spotsylvania can incorporate some of those ideas into regulations of its own.
But the county should also make a distinction between individual homeowners who are just trying to make a few bucks by renting out their own lake homes on a short-term basis when they’re not using it, and investors who buy up many vacation properties with the express purpose of renting them out.
People who own property on the lake are much more likely to want to protect it than employees of out-of-town companies that have no personal interests at stake.