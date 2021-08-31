EDITORIAL: Reject lawmakers' redistricting ploy

AFTER receiving 2020 census data on Aug. 12, the Virginia Redistricting Commission was still busy carving out the new legislative and congressional district maps when a lawsuit was filed against its 16 members and the State Board of Elections by elected officials and citizens of Southwest Virginia, including state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R–Richlands.

They are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to block the General Assembly from “trying to force the commission to use a new prison gerrymander and other discriminatory and unconstitutional criteria that will devastate Southwest Virginia,” according to attorney M. Brett Hall, who pointed out that there are no commission members representing the region.

Less than two weeks after the General Assembly submitted the 2020 constitutional amendment creating the commonwealth’s first independent redistricting commission for voter approval last April, lawmakers quietly passed HB 1255, which included “a set of standards and criteria that the commission is ostensibly bound to follow”—which the lawsuit says are unconstitutional because none of them were ever approved by the voters.