EDITORIAL: Reject lawmakers' redistricting ploy

AFTER receiving 2020 census data on Aug. 12, the Virginia Redistricting Commission was still busy carving out the new legislative and congressional district maps when a lawsuit was filed against its 16 members and the State Board of Elections by elected officials and citizens of Southwest Virginia, including state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R–Richlands.
They are asking the Virginia Supreme Court to block the General Assembly from “trying to force the commission to use a new prison gerrymander and other discriminatory and unconstitutional criteria that will devastate Southwest Virginia,” according to attorney M. Brett Hall, who pointed out that there are no commission members representing the region.
Less than two weeks after the General Assembly submitted the 2020 constitutional amendment creating the commonwealth’s first independent redistricting commission for voter approval last April, lawmakers quietly passed HB 1255, which included “a set of standards and criteria that the commission is ostensibly bound to follow”—which the lawsuit says are unconstitutional because none of them were ever approved by the voters.
One of those criteria is that “persons incarcerated in a federal, state, or local correctional facility shall be counted in the locality of their address at the time of incarceration, and the Division of Legislative Services shall adjust the census data … for this purpose.”
In effect, the legislature created “a legal fiction-i.e. that incarcerated persons live somewhere other than the place they actually reside,” the lawsuit contends, even though the U.S. Census Bureau has always counted incarcerated people as residents of the area in which they are serving their sentences.
The real world consequences of such an artificially lower population count are less political clout and less state and federal funding for the region where many correctional facilities are located—five in Hackworth’s district alone.
“By passing the Statutory Criteria shortly after submitting the 2020 Amendment to the people, the Virginia General Assembly has deftly clawed back control over the process, pretending to delegate all authority over future redistricting to the Commission while retaining ultimate power in the form of Statutory Criteria designed to achieve a specific outcome … artificially reducing total population counts” in plaintiffs’ rural districts, and “robbing [the commission] from the moment of its birth of any meaningful discretion over drawing districts,” the lawsuit alleges.
In other words, a classic heads-I-win, tails-you-lose situation.
Virginia voters overwhelmingly voted for a redistricting commission that was above all independent and free to draw district lines provided they were roughly equal in size, were not racially discriminatory and followed the requirements of federal law and the Virginia Constitution. But lawmakers apparently had other ideas.
The Virginia Supreme Court, which inexcusably failed to do its duty when presented with a challenge to the governor’s executive orders last year, should do so now and decide whether redistricting is done according to the voter-approved constitutional amendment or the General’s Assembly’s legislative sleight-of-hand.