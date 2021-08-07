EDITORIAL: Release pandemic relief funds now

Households that are in arrears due to the pandemic and make less than 80 percent of their city or county’s median income ($65,641 in Fredericksburg) are eligible for relief, but money that was specifically appropriated for that purpose is still not getting to them. So private landlords who have not been allowed to collect rent for months or evict non-paying tenants are getting stuck with the growing tab.

This is not only grossly unfair, it undercuts the contract and property laws that are the foundation of a healthy commercial sector. Although landlords are often unfairly reviled, they provide an essential service that the government has been unable to duplicate. The nation’s long, sad history of disastrous public housing projects (even the Atlantic calls public housing “an idea with inherent conceptual and practical flaws”) is proof of that.

Yet bureaucratic bottlenecks and delays are preventing rent relief money from getting to families who need it, while their landlords are no doubt having second thoughts about the wisdom of providing rental units for those who can’t or don’t want to buy a home.