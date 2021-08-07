EDITORIAL: Release pandemic relief funds now

WHAT’S wrong with this picture?
More than $1 trillion in federal pandemic relief funds that were appropriated by Congress haven’t been spent yet, according to a recent report from the Government Accountability Office, despite the fact that the U.S. has been in pandemic mode for going on 17 months.
Meanwhile, millions of Americans whose lives were upended by the economic devastation caused by COVID-19 lockdowns around the nation are in imminent danger of being evicted, including here in the commonwealth, where the Virginia Rent Relief Program is still sitting on $700 million as well.
Are we the only ones asking why nobody is putting two and two together?
Or wondering why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just expanded its eviction ban two more months until Oct. 3 even though the U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that the CDC does not have the constitutional authority to do so—while at the same time leaving what the court admitted was an unlawful eviction moratorium in place?
Has everyone in Washington taken leave of their senses?
In June, we noted that landlords were forced by the CDC ban and Gov. Ralph Northam’s emergency pandemic order to basically provide free housing to families who were blindsided by the government-imposed lockdowns last year and through no fault of their own, fell months behind on their rent.
Households that are in arrears due to the pandemic and make less than 80 percent of their city or county’s median income ($65,641 in Fredericksburg) are eligible for relief, but money that was specifically appropriated for that purpose is still not getting to them. So private landlords who have not been allowed to collect rent for months or evict non-paying tenants are getting stuck with the growing tab.
This is not only grossly unfair, it undercuts the contract and property laws that are the foundation of a healthy commercial sector. Although landlords are often unfairly reviled, they provide an essential service that the government has been unable to duplicate. The nation’s long, sad history of disastrous public housing projects (even the Atlantic calls public housing “an idea with inherent conceptual and practical flaws”) is proof of that.
Yet bureaucratic bottlenecks and delays are preventing rent relief money from getting to families who need it, while their landlords are no doubt having second thoughts about the wisdom of providing rental units for those who can’t or don’t want to buy a home.
As of July 5, 12.4 percent of Fredericksburg renters were in arrears an average of $4,496. There’s plenty of state and federal money to get them out of this hole and protect them from being put out on the street once the eviction moratorium is finally lifted, but it is not getting to them. This is not just another governmental screw-up, where one shrugs one’s shoulders as sluggish bureaucrats slow-walk emergency aid. This is an unacceptable disgrace.
Sen. Mark Warner recently stated that “a short-term extension [of the eviction moratorium] makes sense, but we do have to return to the market.” He’s right, but before that happens, it’s up to senior members of Congress like him to pound the table and insist that the money they appropriated for rent relief gets to all Virginians who qualify. Now.
In July, Warner visited Fredericksburg to announce his bill to provide $10 million in financial assistance to nine minor league baseball teams in Virginia, including the FredNats, for financial losses they suffered due to the pandemic. These businesses were also hard hit by the lockdowns.
But keeping families sheltered must be the government’s first priority. So when federal funds are being handed out, renters and their landlords in the Fredericksburg region and around the country need to be first in line.