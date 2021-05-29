EDITORIAL: Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

ON MAY 5, 1868, Union Gen. John Logan called for a national day of mourning and remembrance, “designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

Logan proposed May 30 to celebrate “Decoration Day,” so chosen because it was not the date of any particular battle of the Civil War, but would represent all loss of life during what remains to this day the country’s bloodiest war.

Ohio Republican Congressman James Garfield, who had also served as a Union major general and would go on to become the 20th president of the United States, gave the keynote speech on that first Decoration Day to 5,000 people gathered at Arlington National Cemetery, where 20,000 soldiers killed during the Civil War were buried:

“Eight years ago this was the most unwarlike nation of the earth. For nearly fifty years no spot in any of these states had been the scene of battle. Thirty millions of people had an army of less than ten thousand men. The faith of our people in the stability and permanence of their institutions was like their faith in the eternal course of nature,” Garfield said.