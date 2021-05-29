EDITORIAL: Remembering the fallen on Memorial Day

ON MAY 5, 1868, Union Gen. John Logan called for a national day of mourning and remembrance, “designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land.”
Logan proposed May 30 to celebrate “Decoration Day,” so chosen because it was not the date of any particular battle of the Civil War, but would represent all loss of life during what remains to this day the country’s bloodiest war.
Ohio Republican Congressman James Garfield, who had also served as a Union major general and would go on to become the 20th president of the United States, gave the keynote speech on that first Decoration Day to 5,000 people gathered at Arlington National Cemetery, where 20,000 soldiers killed during the Civil War were buried:
“Eight years ago this was the most unwarlike nation of the earth. For nearly fifty years no spot in any of these states had been the scene of battle. Thirty millions of people had an army of less than ten thousand men. The faith of our people in the stability and permanence of their institutions was like their faith in the eternal course of nature,” Garfield said.
“Peace, liberty, and personal security were blessings as common and universal as sunshine and showers and fruitful seasons; and all sprang from a single source, the old American principle that all owe due submission and obedience to the lawfully expressed will of the majority. This is not one of the doctrines of our political system—it is the system itself. It is our political firmament, in which all other truths are set, as stars in Heaven. It is the encasing air, the breath of the Nation’s life.
“Against this principle the whole weight of the rebellion was thrown. Its overthrow would have brought such ruin as might follow in the physical universe, if the power of gravitation were destroyed and
‘Nature’s concord broke.
Among the constellations war were sprung,
Two planets, rushing from aspect malign,
Of fiercest opposition, in mid-sky
Should combat, and their jarring spheres confound.’”
But, he went on, “in a moment we were the most warlike Nation on the earth. In a moment we were not merely a people with an army—we were a people in arms. The Nation was in column—not all at the front, but all in the array … .”
“We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens. For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
Garfield went on to remind the mourners that the thousands of those recently dug graves were “sheaves reaped in the harvest of death, from every battlefield of Virginia … from the Rappahannock, the Rapidan, the Chickahominy, and the James … The voices of these dead will forever fill the land like holy benedictions.”
Thus began the tradition of decorating the graves of fallen warriors. Decoration Day was later renamed Memorial Day, and after World War I, Americans began honoring all those who had died in battle. Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday in 1971. But its essence remains the same as it was in 1868: a day to thank, honor, and remember fallen warriors.
As Garfield, who himself was killed by an assassin’s bullet less than four months into his presidency, noted, “From many thousand homes, whose light was put out when a soldier fell, there go forth to-day to join these solemn processions loving kindred and friends, from whose heart the shadow of grief will never be lifted till the light of the eternal world dawns upon them.”
But the first Decoration Day was not just about remembrance. Garfield also issued a warning to future generations that the stability and permanence of political institutions can never be taken for granted.