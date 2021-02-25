EDITORIAL: Result of more gun control? More guns

HB 1992, which was passed by both chambers, prohibits the purchase, possession or transportation of a firearm by individuals who were convicted of domestic violence against a spouse or former spouse. An amendment by the Senate restores the individual’s gun rights automatically in three years if they do not commit another crime or if they are not subject to a protective order. Unlike feel-good “gun-free zone” legislation, this bill actually focuses on people who a) have already committed a violent crime; and b) have a stronger likelihood of violence in the future. But don’t be surprised if domestic abusers go out and buy more weapons before it goes into effect.

HB 2128 would increase the time the State Police have to do criminal background checks from three to five business days before a firearm is sold or transferred to a new owner. Giving the State Police two extra days to complete background checks is reasonable due to the high volume of gun purchases, which may very well increase if this and other gun control bills become law.