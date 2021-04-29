EDITORIAL: Reversing pandemic-related reading losses

It is highly unlikely that during the recent school closures, with all of the education disruptions they caused, that young children’s ability to read improved. In fact, a new study of 250,000 reading tests from 100 school districts in 22 states last spring and fall by researchers at Stanford University found a 30 percent decrease in oral reading fluency scores for students in first through third grades.

“This new research provides clear and concerning evidence of learning loss in terms of the development of essential reading skills among young students,” said Heather Hough, one of the study’s main authors. “The losses may be greater than we estimate, particularly for students in lower-achieving schools, raising gravely concerning issues of educational equity.”

Alarm bells should be ringing in local school divisions where the third- grade reading scores were already too low before the pandemic.

Any other education issue should take a back seat to the third-grade literacy issue, which was a major problem before the pandemic and is now likely to be an even bigger problem now, especially for low-income, minority and special ed students. Through no fault of their own, they have lost valuable reading instruction time during a key developmental phase.