EDITORIAL: Riverfront Park’s missing amenities

BACK IN 2018, we opined that the plans for Fredericksburg’s expensive new Riverfront Park tried to pack too many design elements into a small 3.6-acre parcel on Sophia Street, and suggested that they be downsized:
“Like many designed-by-committee projects, the Riverfront Task Force has come up with a too-busy design that, by trying to be all things to all people, has become a hodge-podge of materials and concepts that draw attention away from the river, which is supposed to be the main focus of the $5 million project,” we noted at the time.
Well, the $650,000 design for the park has been downsized, but not exactly in the way we anticipated.
With the new park now well into the construction phase, plans to include a public restroom have apparently been shelved indefinitely.
This will present a major inconvenience for residents and tourists who visit the park, including senior citizens, pregnant women and parents of small children. When nature calls, they will have to find some nearby establishment willing to let them use the facilities, a major imposition on downtown businesses.
Of course, the city can always install temporary port-a-potties, but that would greatly diminish the natural aesthetic it is spending millions of tax dollars to create.
Another missing amenity is the permanent stage, which was supposed to provide a space for open-air concerts and include lighting and electrical access. The only concession to this idea so far is a concrete slab a good distance away from Sophia Street, where it would have been close to power lines and allow ample room to unload heavy acoustical equipment.
And if a stage is eventually built there someday, it would directly face a downtown that already has a noise problem.
Speaking of electrical lines, they won’t be buried as the public was originally led to believe.
And the only direct access to the river is a slightly larger dock than was previously there.
Despite city officials’ past promises, the topographical mound that contained historic artifacts dating back to prehistoric times was completely removed with no indication that it was ever there. Digital kiosks explaining the history of the city remain just a future possibility.
Most of the other planned park features—a pedestrian promenade, interactive water feature, playgrounds and seating areas—have already been or are in the process of being installed. But part of the park is covered by bright green artificial turf that will clash with the yet-to-be-installed $100,000 man-made “meadow” which, as numerous people have pointed out, will be prone to flooding.
Since Fredericksburg bought the property in 2011 for $925,000, the actual cost of the park is now somewhere in the vicinity of $6 million or more, and that doesn’t take into account the future cost of restrooms, a permanent stage, burying the power lines or erecting the historical kiosks.
The disappointing reality is that these missing amenities were used to sell city residents on the Riverfront Park idea in the first place. But taxpayers are still stuck with the $150,000-a-year cost to maintain the new park, a large part of which will involve keeping the “meadow” free from invasive species.
Of course, the trees and meadow have yet to be planted, so the park will likely look a lot better when they’re installed and all the construction debris and vegetation blocking views of the river is removed.
Even so, the underwhelming reality so far is that the city’s new $6 million park is a lot less impressive than the artists’ original rendering made it out to be.