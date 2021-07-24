EDITORIAL: Riverfront Park’s missing amenities

BACK IN 2018, we opined that the plans for Fredericksburg’s expensive new Riverfront Park tried to pack too many design elements into a small 3.6-acre parcel on Sophia Street, and suggested that they be downsized:

“Like many designed-by-committee projects, the Riverfront Task Force has come up with a too-busy design that, by trying to be all things to all people, has become a hodge-podge of materials and concepts that draw attention away from the river, which is supposed to be the main focus of the $5 million project,” we noted at the time.

Well, the $650,000 design for the park has been downsized, but not exactly in the way we anticipated.

With the new park now well into the construction phase, plans to include a public restroom have apparently been shelved indefinitely.

This will present a major inconvenience for residents and tourists who visit the park, including senior citizens, pregnant women and parents of small children. When nature calls, they will have to find some nearby establishment willing to let them use the facilities, a major imposition on downtown businesses.

Of course, the city can always install temporary port-a-potties, but that would greatly diminish the natural aesthetic it is spending millions of tax dollars to create.