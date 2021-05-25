EDITORIAL: Robo-K-9s can defuse first contacts

ON APRIL 29, the New York City Police Department returned its leased robo-K-9, nicknamed “Spot,” to vendor Boston Dynamics not because it bit anyone (Spot has no teeth) or knocked a child down by too-vigorous tail-wagging (Spot has no tail either), but basically because it just creeped New Yorkers out.

But the Big Apple’s decision should not deter other law enforcement agencies from considering leasing and using robo-K-9s of their own.

Spot was “a casualty of politics, bad information, and cheap sound bites,” John Miller, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, told the New York Times in announcing the termination of the dog robot’s $94,000 lease.

In fact, in February Spot was sent inside a building in the Bronx to investigate a suspected hostage situation. Although it was a false alarm, that was exactly the kind of situation with multiple unknowns that sets even experienced law enforcement officers on edge.

Spot was also reportedly sent to respond to a home invasion/barricade call in the city. And in a real hostage situation in Queens, where two armed men were holding five people captive, NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit sent Spot in with food that the suspects had requested during negotiations.