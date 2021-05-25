EDITORIAL: Robo-K-9s can defuse first contacts

ON APRIL 29, the New York City Police Department returned its leased robo-K-9, nicknamed “Spot,” to vendor Boston Dynamics not because it bit anyone (Spot has no teeth) or knocked a child down by too-vigorous tail-wagging (Spot has no tail either), but basically because it just creeped New Yorkers out.
But the Big Apple’s decision should not deter other law enforcement agencies from considering leasing and using robo-K-9s of their own.
Spot was “a casualty of politics, bad information, and cheap sound bites,” John Miller, NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, told the New York Times in announcing the termination of the dog robot’s $94,000 lease.
In fact, in February Spot was sent inside a building in the Bronx to investigate a suspected hostage situation. Although it was a false alarm, that was exactly the kind of situation with multiple unknowns that sets even experienced law enforcement officers on edge.
Spot was also reportedly sent to respond to a home invasion/barricade call in the city. And in a real hostage situation in Queens, where two armed men were holding five people captive, NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit sent Spot in with food that the suspects had requested during negotiations.
Artificial intelligence allows the 70-pound robo-K-9, which does not carry any weapons, to navigate on its own in different terrains, including climbing over obstacles in its way. It can also run about 3.5 mph and doesn’t ever get tired.
But its real utility is its ability to transmit real-time footage and two-way communications from its camera “head” to human police officers, giving them critical information about suspects before engaging them.
This technical advantage would reduce, if not eliminate, situations in which police officers are basically sent blind into potential or real crime scenes with adrenaline pumping, not knowing if at any second, they could suddenly be confronted by an armed criminal. These are the moments when accidental shootings are most likely to occur.
Having a robo-K-9 make the first contact has the potential to defuse many of these harrowing and dangerous first confrontations, buying critical time for both the police and the suspect.
We’ll never know if that would have been the case when a Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputy shot unarmed 32-year-old Isiah Brown multiple times after Brown called 911 threatening to kill his brother, with the deputy apparently mistaking a cordless phone Brown was holding to his head for a gun. Remember, this was the same deputy who had given Brown a ride home earlier that evening after his car broke down. But the context was completely different after the call to police dispatch.
The Virginia State Police is still investigating this tragic and unnecessary shooting, which has already inexorably altered two lives.
David Haynes, an attorney for Brown’s family, said that “the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun. There is no indication that Isiah did anything other than comply with dispatch’s order and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed,” adding that there was “obviously a failure of communication between dispatch and the officer which led to this tragic event.”
But if the deputy had been able to send a robo-K-9 like Spot to investigate the situation first, perhaps the encounter with Brown could have been resolved without violence. That should be enough to overcome any “creep” factor and motivate law enforcement agencies to seriously consider adding robo-K-9s to the force.