EDITORIAL: Saving the Bay must be national effort

ALTHOUGH some progress has been made, the health of the Chesapeake Bay, America’s largest estuary, still remains precarious, according to the latest State of the Bay Report by the foundation that seeks to preserve this national treasure for future generations.
There were some highlights in 2020, including a shrinking “dead zone” (an area with low or no oxygen) due to somewhat less nitrogen, phosphorus and other pollutants making their way into the water. But despite these successes, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation gave the Bay an overall rating of “D-plus”—meaning that ongoing efforts are still needed in a number of areas.
For example, while there was some limited success in restoring the Bay’s once-thriving oyster population, which acts as a natural filter to keep Bay waters clean as an adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons a day, the report gave Bay oyster levels an “F”—as well as a failing grade for water clarity, even though that metric also improved slightly last year.
And while shad and rockfish populations are down from 2018 levels, blue crabs have made a comeback and are now in “B-plus” territory.
But for every sign of hope, there’s another indication that the job of restoring the Bay is still a work in progress. Efforts to protect wetlands (“C”) and forest buffers (“B”) around streams and rivers that feed into the Bay are working, but the condition of the Bay’s underwater grasses (“D-minus”) which are crucial to the survival of fish, crabs and other marine animals declined.
To that end, Sen. Mark Warner recently introduced the Chesapeake Bay Science, Education and Ecosystem Enhancement (SEEE) Act, which would improve monitoring, support coordinated management of Bay habitats, strengthen fisheries management, expand educational programs for residents living in the Bay’s watershed, and reauthorize funding for NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay Office through 2025—the federal deadline for cleaning up the Bay.
This bipartisan legislation was co-sponsored in the House by Congressmen Rob Wittman, R-1st District, and Bobby Scott, D-3rd District.
State cost-sharing funds to help farmers in Virginia reduce pollutants by fencing off streams, raising cover crops to reduce soil erosion, and trucking out chicken manure—$79.8 million for fiscal 2022—will certainly help. But because the Bay’s 64,000-square-mile watershed stretches from Cooperstown, N.Y., all the way to Norfolk, and includes parts of six states and the District of Columbia, this has to be a national effort.
Congress must lead this effort, which the foundation calls “unprecedented in scale and scope.” The report goes on to say that restoring the Bay “will provide an estimated $130 billion annually in natural resource benefits to the region and model a path for national and global environmental restoration.”
That’s not only a good return on investment, it’s the right thing to do. And Sen. Warner’s bill is a good way to marshal federal resources that are crucially needed to get the job done.