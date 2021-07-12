EDITORIAL: Saving the historical record for the future

FROM THE available evidence, including the recent binge of removing statues in various cities and even the popular KonMari doctrine of paring life down to basic essentials, Americans seem to be in a major purge cycle – where getting rid of historical artifacts and family heirlooms seems liberating. This is not the first time “out with the old” has become trendy and fashionable.
Unlike our European counterparts, who happily live in centuries-old cities, Americans have long preferred the new: shiny metal and glass skyscrapers were built to replace old brownstones and new subdivisions lured millions of families to the suburbs to escape crowded city apartments. The United States is a relatively new country (245 years young) and embracing the latest thing has always been a big part of our national character.
But this is precisely the time when public officials should be most wary of destroying irreplaceable historical artifacts, including a number of old buildings in the Fredericksburg region that are increasingly expensive to maintain. The temptation is to view them only as musty old relics of the past instead of tangible links to the people who once lived here. But allowing their destruction, either directly or through benign neglect, would deprive future generations of their rightful heritage.
That heritage is particularly valuable where so many important chapters of American history from pre-colonial times to the present were written.
It’s hard to set aside the necessary funds for historic preservation in the best of times; even harder when there are so many other pressing needs for the money and the national mood is dead set against it. That’s why local public officials have to get creative and come up with new ways to preserve and pass on the historical riches they’ve received.
That may mean more taxpayer subsidies and/or rebates for developers who agree to help preserve these aging structures, finding new uses for old buildings while maintaining their original character, or establishing a dedicated revenue stream strictly for this purpose. Not every old building can be saved, but many can—and should be.
Local public officials who amp up their efforts at historic preservation won’t get many kudos for saving what a lot of people don’t want to save. But when America’s current purging phase is over, historic preservation will be one of their greatest legacies.