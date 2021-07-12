EDITORIAL: Saving the historical record for the future

FROM THE available evidence, including the recent binge of removing statues in various cities and even the popular KonMari doctrine of paring life down to basic essentials, Americans seem to be in a major purge cycle – where getting rid of historical artifacts and family heirlooms seems liberating. This is not the first time “out with the old” has become trendy and fashionable.

Unlike our European counterparts, who happily live in centuries-old cities, Americans have long preferred the new: shiny metal and glass skyscrapers were built to replace old brownstones and new subdivisions lured millions of families to the suburbs to escape crowded city apartments. The United States is a relatively new country (245 years young) and embracing the latest thing has always been a big part of our national character.

But this is precisely the time when public officials should be most wary of destroying irreplaceable historical artifacts, including a number of old buildings in the Fredericksburg region that are increasingly expensive to maintain. The temptation is to view them only as musty old relics of the past instead of tangible links to the people who once lived here. But allowing their destruction, either directly or through benign neglect, would deprive future generations of their rightful heritage.