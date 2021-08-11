EDITORIAL: Say no to Vulcan rezoning project

ALTHOUGH the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges will likely require a good deal of concrete, it’s safe to say that nobody wants to live near a cement plant.
Vulcan Materials Co. first began mining and other operations on its 600-acre complex in North Stafford in 1976, when the county was still very rural and not a lot of people lived there. During the past four decades, the population of Stafford has more than quadrupled, from 37,700 residents in 1978 to 156,748 in 2020.
Stafford’s growing population has not just put pressure on the county’s roads and schools, but also on businesses like Vulcan that were there long before a lot of the residential development was built.
The current controversy over the proposed cement plant is a classic case of newcomers moving out to the country for the green space, fresh air and affordable housing, then wanting the benefits of urban life they left behind; in this case, not having to live near an industrial facility.
Vulcan, the largest provider of aggregate in the U.S., produces 1 million tons of it at its Stafford site. The company also generates more than $130,000 in annual county taxes.
But now the Birmingham, Ala.-based company is asking the county to rezone a 23-acre parcel it purchased in 2019 near the terminus of Dun Rovin Lane and adjacent to the Quantico Marine Corps Base from agricultural to industrial use.
Vulcan wants to expand mining of amphibolite, a stone used in most construction projects because it is harder than limestone and heavier than granite, and a conditional use permit to allow it to build a ready-mix cement manufacturing plant with a 50-foot mixing silo.
Nearby residents are opposed to both.
The company made no friends when it removed mature trees that had shielded nearby residential areas from its day-to-day operations. Such clumsy moves are guaranteed to rile up the neighbors. And Vulcan’s proposal to build berms and a 100-foot buffer zone was clearly not enough to mollify them.
Residents correctly pointed out that besides the additional dirt and noise the project would generate, it would also add 16 heavy cement trucks each day to the congestion on four-lane Garrisonville Road.
Vulcan admitted that its proposal “brings the two conflicting uses (mineral extraction and residential) in closer proximity.”
On the plus side, Vulcan plans to turn over one of the expanded quarries to the county for a needed drinking water reservoir after mining operations are completed in 2055.
On July 29 at 1 a.m., after a six-hour meeting, the Stafford Planning Commission voted not to recommend the expansion after receiving significant push-back from members of the community.
Rock Hill Planning Commissioner Kristen Barnes, in whose district the quarry is located, voted against both proposals, noting that, “Given how ineffective the current [sound] mitigation procedures have been for the neighbors, moving these active mining operations even closer to those residential neighborhoods is only going to exacerbate an already difficult situation for residents.”
In conflicts like these, the Stafford Board of Supervisors has to make a Solomon-like decision between an established commercial enterprise that provides an essential product, employs county residents and pays county taxes—and residents of nearby housing developments who may have arrived long after the company set up shop.
But the key to resolving such disputes is simple: stick to the current zoning. As we have argued before, zoning changes should not be made on a willy-nilly case-by-case basis, as that allows political and financial interests to color county officials’ decisions and slowly erodes the whole point of zoning.
Since the parcel in question is zoned for agricultural use, the zoning has to be changed to industrial use to build a cement plant there. Although Vulcan was there first, people who bought houses nearby in the Eastern View subdivision did so believing that the land adjacent to their neighborhood was off-limits to industrial operations.
In fact, a 1988 ordinance specifically prohibited mining on at least part of the 23-acre tract. So they have a right to feel aggrieved by the proposed zoning changes, and betrayed by any supervisors who support them.