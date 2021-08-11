EDITORIAL: Say no to Vulcan rezoning project

ALTHOUGH the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by the U.S. Senate to fix the nation’s crumbling roads and bridges will likely require a good deal of concrete, it’s safe to say that nobody wants to live near a cement plant.

Vulcan Materials Co. first began mining and other operations on its 600-acre complex in North Stafford in 1976, when the county was still very rural and not a lot of people lived there. During the past four decades, the population of Stafford has more than quadrupled, from 37,700 residents in 1978 to 156,748 in 2020.

Stafford’s growing population has not just put pressure on the county’s roads and schools, but also on businesses like Vulcan that were there long before a lot of the residential development was built.

The current controversy over the proposed cement plant is a classic case of newcomers moving out to the country for the green space, fresh air and affordable housing, then wanting the benefits of urban life they left behind; in this case, not having to live near an industrial facility.

Vulcan, the largest provider of aggregate in the U.S., produces 1 million tons of it at its Stafford site. The company also generates more than $130,000 in annual county taxes.