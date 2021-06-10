EDITORIAL: SCOTUS closes gun seizure ‘loophole’

A RARE unanimous ruling by

the U.S. Supreme Court has

closed what some analysts are calling a “loophole” in the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition of “unreasonable searches and seizures” by banning the seizure of firearms from a private residence without a warrant. It’s telling that all nine justices were united in calling out such warrantless seizures as unconstitutional.

Writing for the court in Caniglia v. Strom, Justice Clarence Thomas affirmed that the “very core” of the Fourth Amendment guarantees “the right of a man to retreat into his own home and there be free from unreasonable governmental intrusion.” Unreasonable is this case defined as the seizure of a man’s guns without a court-approved warrant—even though done with benign intent as a form of “community caretaking.”

According to court documents, the case involved Rhode Island resident Edward Caniglia and what he later claimed was a non-serious plea for his wife “to shoot [him] now and get it over with” after he placed a non-loaded firearm on their dining room table during a marital argument. There was no domestic violence or other crime committed, although the wife left the family home for the night and called police to escort her back the next day when her husband did not answer his phone.