EDITORIAL: SCOTUS rejects covid limits on religion

LAST Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an injunction against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, blocking him from enforcing COVID-19 occupancy limits in his state’s religious institutions. The 5–4 majority ruling is one of the first times judges set firm limits on pandemic executive orders, and is a warning to other governors across the nation who might seek to do likewise.

The ruling was in response to lawsuits filed by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America arguing that Cuomo’s 10- and 25-person limits in houses of worship were excessive, violating their First Amendment rights.

In the unsigned majority opinion, the justices agreed, noting that Cuomo’s executive orders “single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.”

“While a synagogue or church may not admit more than 10 persons, businesses categorized as ‘essential’ may admit as many people as they wish,” the ruling says. “It is hard to believe that admitting more than 10 people to a 1,000—seat church or 400—seat synagogue would create a more serious health risk than the many other activities that the State allows.”