EDITORIAL: SCOTUS rejects covid limits on religion

LAST Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an injunction against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, blocking him from enforcing COVID-19 occupancy limits in his state’s religious institutions. The 5–4 majority ruling is one of the first times judges set firm limits on pandemic executive orders, and is a warning to other governors across the nation who might seek to do likewise.
The ruling was in response to lawsuits filed by the Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America arguing that Cuomo’s 10- and 25-person limits in houses of worship were excessive, violating their First Amendment rights.
In the unsigned majority opinion, the justices agreed, noting that Cuomo’s executive orders “single out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.”
“While a synagogue or church may not admit more than 10 persons, businesses categorized as ‘essential’ may admit as many people as they wish,” the ruling says. “It is hard to believe that admitting more than 10 people to a 1,000—seat church or 400—seat synagogue would create a more serious health risk than the many other activities that the State allows.”
In his signed concurrence, Justice Neil Gorsuch hammered home the point: “The only explanation for treating religious places differently seems to be a judgment that what happens there just isn’t as ‘essential’ as what happens in secular spaces. Indeed, the Governor is remarkably frank about this: In his judgment, laundry and liquor, travel and tools, are all ‘essential’ while traditional religious exercises are not. That is exactly the kind of discrimination the First Amendment forbids.
“Nor is the problem an isolated one,” Gorsuch added. “In recent months, certain other Governors have issued similar edicts. At the flick of a pen, they have asserted the right to privilege restaurants, marijuana dispensaries, and casinos over churches, mosques, and temples.”
That is exactly what happened in Virginia in March, when Gov. Ralph Northam issued his Executive Order 55, which also prohibited more than 10 people to gather in most public or private spaces, including houses of worship and small businesses. However, Northam set no numerical occupancy limits on so-called “essential” businesses, including state-run liquor stores, warehouse clubs, and big box retailers.
Although he exempted religious services from his Nov. 13 amended order limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people or fewer, with the recent surge of COVID, the possibility of him severely limiting the number of worshippers, but not the number of shoppers, still loomed.
Because that line of demarcation never made any sense, we opined in May that “hopefully, an unambiguous ruling from the federal bench will not only make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again during a future crisis, but will also clearly define what’s really essential: protecting all Virginians’ constitutional rights, pandemic or no pandemic.”
That ruling has now come down from the highest court in the land: “Even in a pandemic, the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!