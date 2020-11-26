EDITORIAL: Shop close to home this holiday season

THE FRIDAY after Thanksgiving was originally dubbed “Black Friday” by Philadelphia police officers in the 1950s to describe the chaos and petty crime that occurred when thousands of suburbanites and tourists flooded the city to attend the Army–Navy football game and start their Christmas shopping. The term was later used to describe the day merchants supposedly started turning a profit for the year and were finally “in the black.”
Retailers across the country started holding “Black Friday’ sales to lure shoppers who were willing to brave the large crowds that showed up in order to purchase an item at a steeply discounted price. But this year, COVID-19 has changed the way most people shop. Venturing into a retail establishment packed with other holiday shoppers isn’t such a good idea during a pandemic.
The obvious alternative is to fire up the computer, get out the credit card, and do your Christmas shopping online, in the comfort and safety of your own home. But before you begin to type in Amazon or any of the national big box retailers that are offering virtual “Black Friday” sales, consider the plight of many small local businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdowns this year.
Local merchants in the Fredericksburg region are not just purveyors of goods and services, they are also community members, taxpayers, employers, neighbors and friends. In better years, many of the small local businesses that are now struggling to stay afloat have generously donated to worthy causes that helped the less fortunate. Now they need help.
It may take a bit more time and effort to call or look up the websites of local businesses for gift ideas, but shopping locally means that your hard-earned money will stay in the Fredericksburg region instead of going into the coffers of some multi-national, multi-billion-dollar corporation that doesn’t need it.
Since we’re all pretty much stuck at home anyway, the time and money you spend to shop locally will be a two-fer: a gift for a loved one in addition to a crucial investment in your community.
Consider giving gift cards this year to some of the region’s fine restaurants, independently owned retail shops or service providers.
And if you’re one of the fortunate ones who hasn’t suffered a major loss this year, please also give generously to the many local charities that continue to provide the necessities of life to so many of your fellow residents during this difficult year. They need your help more than ever.
When this pandemic ends, as it eventually will, we can all go back to storming the beachheads of the big box stores on future Black Fridays. This year, let’s keep it close to home.
