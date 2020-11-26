EDITORIAL: Shop close to home this holiday season

THE FRIDAY after Thanksgiving was originally dubbed “Black Friday” by Philadelphia police officers in the 1950s to describe the chaos and petty crime that occurred when thousands of suburbanites and tourists flooded the city to attend the Army–Navy football game and start their Christmas shopping. The term was later used to describe the day merchants supposedly started turning a profit for the year and were finally “in the black.”

Retailers across the country started holding “Black Friday’ sales to lure shoppers who were willing to brave the large crowds that showed up in order to purchase an item at a steeply discounted price. But this year, COVID-19 has changed the way most people shop. Venturing into a retail establishment packed with other holiday shoppers isn’t such a good idea during a pandemic.

The obvious alternative is to fire up the computer, get out the credit card, and do your Christmas shopping online, in the comfort and safety of your own home. But before you begin to type in Amazon or any of the national big box retailers that are offering virtual “Black Friday” sales, consider the plight of many small local businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdowns this year.