EDITORIAL:Silver lining in COVID-19 playbook

If lottery sales continue at the same rate as the last six months, the amount of money raised for education would increase to around $700 million. Early returns on the iLottery app authorized by the General Assembly seem to indicate that not only has the app not cut into sales at the commonwealth’s brick-and-mortar stores, it has also increased participation in the lottery.

It’s easy to see why. A lot of people are still either stuck at home social distancing, or social distancing at work. They miss the intimate interaction and gatherings with family members, friends, neighbors and colleagues that they used to enjoy. They’re worried about their finances. And after long hours alone spent staring at computer screens, they’re desperate for something to look forward to.

Despite the stories of misfortune and woe that have befallen past lottery winners, most people fantasize about hitting it big one day and never having to worry about money again. When purchasing a lottery ticket is as easy as a few taps on your mobile phone, it’s easy to act on those fantasies.

And win or lose, the money spent on lottery tickets goes to educating children in the commonwealth. That’s an unexpected silver lining in the COVID-19 playbook.