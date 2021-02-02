EDITORIAL: Slow down rezoning in historic core

THE Fredericksburg City Council’s recent decision to allow more density in its unique historic district may in hindsight turn out to be, as council member Tim Duffy put it, a “pivotal point” in the city’s long and storied history. But it remains to be seen whether the changes the council is advocating will enhance or destroy the city’s historic downtown.

The changes to the Unified Development Ordinance, which were approved by a 6-1 vote, will allow apartments and condos on second and third floors downtown and increase by-right density in mixed-use projects. The goal is to increase the number of people living and working downtown who have enough disposable income to patronize the shops and restaurants there, and who also don’t have cars that would add to the city’s parking problem.

The amendment, scheduled to be finalized by the council at its next meeting on Tuesday, will no doubt bring in new revenue for the city. But given the high cost of retrofitting old buildings, those second- and third-floor aeries will likely be quite expensive, and out of reach for current city residents who can’t afford townhouses with million-dollar price tags.