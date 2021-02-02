EDITORIAL: Slow down rezoning in historic core

THE Fredericksburg City Council’s recent decision to allow more density in its unique historic district may in hindsight turn out to be, as council member Tim Duffy put it, a “pivotal point” in the city’s long and storied history. But it remains to be seen whether the changes the council is advocating will enhance or destroy the city’s historic downtown.
The changes to the Unified Development Ordinance, which were approved by a 6-1 vote, will allow apartments and condos on second and third floors downtown and increase by-right density in mixed-use projects. The goal is to increase the number of people living and working downtown who have enough disposable income to patronize the shops and restaurants there, and who also don’t have cars that would add to the city’s parking problem.
The amendment, scheduled to be finalized by the council at its next meeting on Tuesday, will no doubt bring in new revenue for the city. But given the high cost of retrofitting old buildings, those second- and third-floor aeries will likely be quite expensive, and out of reach for current city residents who can’t afford townhouses with million-dollar price tags.
But the real danger, as Councilman Matt Kelly sees it, is not so much adding new residential units to historic downtown buildings, but in an incremental policy that is slowly eroding Fredericksburg’s historic core and potentially turning it into “Anywhere USA.”
Kelly pointed out that “every historic building we’ve lost over the last few years has been due to city action,” adding that, “We’re supposed to be preservation oriented, but we don’t take the time to decide what we are willing to do to maintain our historic downtown.” He would like to see the Historic District have its own zoning classification so that any changes are made with historic preservation considerations at the top of the list.
Even if the ordinance amendment is successful in attracting new construction, rising real estate prices could eventually push out people whose families have lived in Fredericksburg for many generations, as well as the creative artists, restaurateurs and boutique owners who make downtown Fredericksburg such an attractive place to visit.
This has been the pattern of gentrification in other cities, most notably Washington, D.C., where 38 percent of the Black population has been displaced by newcomers with no historic ties to the city.
Fredericksburg’s Architectural Review Board was reportedly given just one day’s notice to look at the proposed amendment before it was first voted on by the council. Delaying the final vote until the ARB has a chance to publicly weigh in on the latest proposal seems like the prudent thing to do before any ill-advised redevelopment plan destroys what took centuries to build.