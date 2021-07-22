EDITORIAL: Social Security’s day of reckoning nears

ABOUT HALF of all American

families (50.6 percent) did not

have any retirement accounts in 2019, according to a Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances spanning the three decades between 1989 and 2019. That it was an improvement over 1989, when only 37.2 percent of Americans had any retirement savings, is of small comfort.

Meanwhile, the U.S. population continues to age, the birth rate has dropped below replacement levels, and the Social Security Trust Fund is projected to pay full survivor and retirement benefits only until 2034, when its reserves will become depleted and payroll taxes will have to be used to pay recipients three-quarters of their promised benefits.

Just one of these scenarios would be cause for alarm. Add the fact that inflation is eroding the value of every dollar that seniors have managed to save as well as increase their cost of living, and the financial prospects for millions of seniors go from bad to worse. We could, in fact, be on the verge of a major surge in elder poverty that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.

The irony is that Social Security was supposed to prevent that from ever happening again.