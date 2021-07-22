EDITORIAL: Social Security’s day of reckoning nears

ABOUT HALF of all American
families (50.6 percent) did not
have any retirement accounts in 2019, according to a Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances spanning the three decades between 1989 and 2019. That it was an improvement over 1989, when only 37.2 percent of Americans had any retirement savings, is of small comfort.
Meanwhile, the U.S. population continues to age, the birth rate has dropped below replacement levels, and the Social Security Trust Fund is projected to pay full survivor and retirement benefits only until 2034, when its reserves will become depleted and payroll taxes will have to be used to pay recipients three-quarters of their promised benefits.
Just one of these scenarios would be cause for alarm. Add the fact that inflation is eroding the value of every dollar that seniors have managed to save as well as increase their cost of living, and the financial prospects for millions of seniors go from bad to worse. We could, in fact, be on the verge of a major surge in elder poverty that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression nearly a century ago.
The irony is that Social Security was supposed to prevent that from ever happening again.
Many people still mistakenly think that Social Security is like a bank account, where deposits from a lifetime of payroll deductions stack up until they retire. It’s really a pay-as-you-go plan; Social Security payroll taxes (currently 12.4 percent) paid by current workers are used to fund current recipients’ benefits.
Interestingly, couples with children have the highest rate of retirement accounts (63.7 percent), compared with childless couples (59 percent), singles with no children (40.3 percent) and singles with children (33.8 percent). Parents with children who still managed to save for their old age had to forgo a lot of personal consumption, and they should be rewarded—not penalized—for raising the nation’s future workers.
The good news in this largely gloomy scenario is that nearly 95 percent of employers did not reduce or significantly change their retirement plans in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 75 percent even allowed them to withdraw some of the funds to meet current needs, according to the Plan Sponsor Council of America.
The CARES Act allows withdrawals of up to $100,000 for people impacted by COVID-19. Only 5.7 percent of workers did so, and the median withdrawal was just $13,300. So a lot of people managed to weather the pandemic’s financial storm without depleting their 401(k)s.
Seniors who don’t have any money saved up are in the worst position. Their children and grandchildren are already saddled with a $28.5 trillion national debt, which has already reached 100 percent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, and Congress is currently contemplating spending another $1.2 trillion on President Biden’s infrastructure plan.
As Social Security’s day of reckoning nears, the prospects become grimmer for seniors who don’t have any personal retirement savings. And unprepared state and local governments will inevitably be called on to fill in the gap.