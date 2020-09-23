EDITORIAL: Somebody please tell McAuliffe: One term is enough

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTICLE V of the Virginia Constitution makes it clear

that the governor “shall be ineligible to the same office for the term next succeeding that for which he was elected.” This gubernatorial one-term limit, which has been in place since the adoption of Virginia’s second constitution in 1830, makes the commonwealth unique among the 50 states.

In fact, since the Civil War, only one Virginia governor has served two, albeit non-current, terms: Mills Godwin Jr.—who ran as a Democrat in 1965, and was later reelected governor, but as a Republican, in 1973.

The reasoning behind this 190-year-old constitutional provision is simple: the governor of Virginia has broad executive and administrative powers, and limiting the chief executive to just one term is a way to check gubernatorial power and prevent encroachments on citizens’ rights and liberty.

“It dates back to 1776,” Brent Tarter, a retired historian with the Library of Richmond, explained. “There was a legacy of resentment of royal authority at the time of the American Revolution, and the way royal authority was exercised was through the office of the governor.” For that reason, it has survived many legislative attempts to change it.