EDITORIAL: Something to consider before voting early

AS OF Sept. 30, 1,336,364 Virginians already had cast their

ballots for the November elections. That’s about two-and-a-half times as many as had voted early at that date in 2016.

That number is about the same in the 1st and 7th congressional districts. In the 1st, where Republican incumbent Rob Wittman is being challenged by Democrat Qasim Rashid, there are almost two-and-half times as many early voters as four years ago. In the 7th, where Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger is being contested by Republican Nick Freitas, there are more than three times as many who have made their choices already.

This is understandable. Early voting, and especially voting by absentee ballot, has been encouraged as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on American public life.

Many people ask themselves how much they possibly could be swayed by several more weeks of bloviating campaign ads. (Would that those who already have chosen could be spared the nastiness and negativity without resorting to the mute button on the TV.)

Plus, you are ensured that you get a chance to vote. You won’t be shut out if, God forbid, you’re quarantined on Nov. 3 or stymied that day by longer lines at the polls brought on by coronavirus precautions.