EDITORIAL: Spend state surplus on transportation

LATER THIS month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board is set to vote its final approval of the next Six-Year Improvement Program. Before that happens, residents of the Fredericksburg region still have time to comment on the staff-recommended list of transportation projects that will be fully funded under the CTB’s Smart Scale program.

Smart Scale attempts to get the most bang for each transportation buck by scoring proposals based on each project’s perceived benefit relative to its cost.

The fourth round of Smart Scale is perhaps most notable for what it doesn’t include: $5 billion in unfunded transportation needs statewide, despite recent gas tax increases and more likely to come.

The CTB staff had to divvy up $1.3 billion in available Smart Scale funding out of $6.3 billion in funding requests for about 400 projects statewide. A total of $883.7 million is available under the District Grant Program, and just $490.7 million is awaiting disbursement in the statewide High Priority Projects Program, even though state coffers are currently flush with cash, largely due to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.