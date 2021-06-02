EDITORIAL: Spend state surplus on transportation

LATER THIS month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board is set to vote its final approval of the next Six-Year Improvement Program. Before that happens, residents of the Fredericksburg region still have time to comment on the staff-recommended list of transportation projects that will be fully funded under the CTB’s Smart Scale program.
Smart Scale attempts to get the most bang for each transportation buck by scoring proposals based on each project’s perceived benefit relative to its cost.
The fourth round of Smart Scale is perhaps most notable for what it doesn’t include: $5 billion in unfunded transportation needs statewide, despite recent gas tax increases and more likely to come.
The CTB staff had to divvy up $1.3 billion in available Smart Scale funding out of $6.3 billion in funding requests for about 400 projects statewide. A total of $883.7 million is available under the District Grant Program, and just $490.7 million is awaiting disbursement in the statewide High Priority Projects Program, even though state coffers are currently flush with cash, largely due to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
That missing $5 billion means that already identified bottlenecks, congestion zones, crumbling bridges and other much-needed transportation improvement projects won’t get done before 2027. Once again, the General Assembly has failed to make mobility in Virginia the high priority it should be.
According to the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO), the Fredericksburg District is expected to receive funding for just 10 projects out of 31 submitted in the fourth round of Smart Scale. The projects recommended for final consideration by CTB include improvements on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County (State Route 208), Lafayette Boulevard, U.S. 1, Layhill Road in Stafford County and U.S. 301 in Bowling Green; and widening of State Route 2 and U.S. 17 from the Fredericksburg city line to Shannon Airport in Spotsylvania.
But other projects submitted, including extending Gateway Boulevard in Fredericksburg, more vehicles for FREDericksburg Regional Transit, and improvements to Mountain View Road in Stafford and State Route 207 in Caroline County apparently did not make the cut.
The bulk of the Smart Scale money in the fourth round, which covers 2022–27, will be going to Northern Virginia, Richmond, Culpeper and Hampton Roads, not Fredericksburg.
However, construction on the Interstate 95 Express Lanes, the southbound Rappahannock River Crossing, and several other big and not-so-big projects that were previously approved by CTB, including the Chatham Bridge rehabilitation, are currently underway, as numerous orange construction cones in the region attest. The CTB has only so much funding to divide among many districts in the commonwealth that all have pressing transportation needs.
But Virginia is anticipating a half-billion-dollar budget surplus by the end of this month. A surplus happens when all the items in the state budget have been funded and there’s still money left over. There’s no reason why that extra half-billion dollar budget surplus should be spent on anything other than transportation.
It should be put to immediate use repairing and improving Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, including at least some of the many still-unfunded projects in the Fredericksburg District.