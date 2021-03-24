EDITORIAL: Spend the windfall on mobility

WHAT should Virginia do with a $6.8 billion windfall from the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress? The answer to that should be obvious. For decades, Virginians have been told that there simply was not enough money to fix the commonwealth’s crumbling bridges, congested highways and inadequate local roads.
That excuse won’t cut it anymore.
Virginia Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said the $6.8 billion, which will be evenly distributed to state and local governments, is a one-time source of money that should not be frittered away on legislators’ pet programs. He’s right. There’s no telling when—if ever—such a large amount of cash will come Virginia’s way again.
There’s also several good reasons why transportation should receive at least the lion’s share of this windfall. As the Fredericksburg region knows only too well, the General Assembly has consistently underfunded transportation, allowing sections of the commonwealth’s extensive highway system to fall into disrepair. Many bridges that were built 70 years ago and not designed to handle the current traffic load need to be replaced.
There’s a $7 billion transportation deficit just in the Fredericksburg region alone. Every year, local jurisdictions have to compete with other parts of the state for an increasingly smaller pool of money to fix area highways and roads that should have been upgraded years ago. Enough is enough.
Transportation is the lifeblood of the commonwealth, affecting every resident either directly or indirectly. Trucks bring food and other necessities from farms and factories to local stores. Trains haul commuters and freight. Medical personnel, educators, Amazon drivers and even legislators have to travel on the same run-down roads as everybody else.
This is perhaps Virginia’s only chance to upgrade its transportation network, which will attract new businesses seeking to relocate. We already have the educated workers they need, but we lack the mobility many companies require.
Why sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Virginia when you can find the same amenities elsewhere without the congestion?
Thanks to previous federal COVID relief funding and state tax increases, Virginia ended 2020 in relatively good financial shape, so the $6.8 billion is not needed to fund current operating expenses. And there are congressionally-imposed limits on what it can be spent on. Layne has recommended investing the windfall on “transformational” projects that will pay dividends in the future.
Nothing would be more transformational than a major transportation upgrade now, while many commuters are still working from home and there is less traffic on the roads. Even advocates of electric vehicles and self-driving cars must concede that they need roads, too.
Finally, spending the federal windfall on transportation will free up state and local resources, which can then be used for other purposes instead of trying to put Band-Aids on failing intersections, crumbling bridges and traffic choke points. Mass transit, including buses and rail, can keep thousands of cars off the roads after the pandemic is over, but these systems also need funding to weather the current COVID storm.
In short, the $6.8 billion won’t bring Virginia’s transportation system to where it should be, but it will only deteriorate further if legislators don’t use the windfall to at least address its inadequacies.