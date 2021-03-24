EDITORIAL: Spend the windfall on mobility

Transportation is the lifeblood of the commonwealth, affecting every resident either directly or indirectly. Trucks bring food and other necessities from farms and factories to local stores. Trains haul commuters and freight. Medical personnel, educators, Amazon drivers and even legislators have to travel on the same run-down roads as everybody else.

This is perhaps Virginia’s only chance to upgrade its transportation network, which will attract new businesses seeking to relocate. We already have the educated workers they need, but we lack the mobility many companies require.

Why sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Virginia when you can find the same amenities elsewhere without the congestion?

Thanks to previous federal COVID relief funding and state tax increases, Virginia ended 2020 in relatively good financial shape, so the $6.8 billion is not needed to fund current operating expenses. And there are congressionally-imposed limits on what it can be spent on. Layne has recommended investing the windfall on “transformational” projects that will pay dividends in the future.