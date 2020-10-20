EDITORIAL: Spotsy schools on 'Best Employer' list

IT’S NOT OFTEN that public schools are considered one of the best places to work, and especially so this year, when teacher and staff frustration over the COVID-19 lockdowns and the unanticipated difficulties of distance learning sometimes seemed ready to boil over.

Only 10 of Virginia’s public school divisions were included in Forbes’ list of the Best 100 Employers in Virginia for 2020, so it’s noteworthy that Spotsylvania County Public Schools (SCPS) was not only on the list, but was ranked in 37th place overall, and fourth of the 10 Virginia school systems that also made the list, including the much bigger school divisions in Prince William, Loudoun and Fairfax counties.

SPCP was also the only employer based in the Fredericksburg region on the top 100 best employers list in Virginia. This is even more impressive because only 45 of them are Virginia-based employers, compared with 55 from out of state.

In fact, eight of the top 10 are headquartered in other states, such as No. 1 Raytheon (Waltham, Mass.), No. 2 FedEx (Memphis, Tenn.) and No. 3 Federal Reserve (Washington, D.C.) Only No. 8 Huntington Ingalls (Newport News) and No. 10 Capital One (McLean) cracked the top 10.