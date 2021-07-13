EDITORIAL: Stalled tourism engine needs jumpstart

“THE $27 billion tourism industry stalled out in 2020.” That’s the message Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., recently delivered to members of the Virginia Senate’s Finance and Appropriation Committee.

And that’s a problem, since the pre-pandemic tourism industry generated $27 billion in 2019 (which came out to $78 million a day) and put Virginia in eighth place in the nation in terms of domestic travel spending. This economic activity also generated $1.8 billion in state and local revenue, an increase of 3.9 percent over 2018.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put all that in jeopardy. In the space of 16 months, Virginia permanently lost 3,200 restaurants and about 100,000 restaurant jobs. And while the commonwealth’s tourism and hospitality industry, which as a whole accounted for slightly more than 10 percent of all jobs statewide, sustained a disproportionate 45 percent of all employment losses.

And with the permanent closure of so many restaurants, it will be a hard climb back up, especially since the industry has lost $14.3 billion since last year’s lockdowns began. These are staggering numbers in an industry that has not only provided jobs, local gathering spots, and needed government revenue, but has also made Virginia a national and international tourist destination for so many people over the years.