EDITORIAL: Stalled tourism engine needs jumpstart
EDITORIAL: Stalled tourism engine needs jumpstart

“THE $27 billion tourism industry stalled out in 2020.” That’s the message Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., recently delivered to members of the Virginia Senate’s Finance and Appropriation Committee.

And that’s a problem, since the pre-pandemic tourism industry generated $27 billion in 2019 (which came out to $78 million a day) and put Virginia in eighth place in the nation in terms of domestic travel spending. This economic activity also generated $1.8 billion in state and local revenue, an increase of 3.9 percent over 2018.

But the COVID-19 pandemic put all that in jeopardy. In the space of 16 months, Virginia permanently lost 3,200 restaurants and about 100,000 restaurant jobs. And while the commonwealth’s tourism and hospitality industry, which as a whole accounted for slightly more than 10 percent of all jobs statewide, sustained a disproportionate 45 percent of all employment losses.

And with the permanent closure of so many restaurants, it will be a hard climb back up, especially since the industry has lost $14.3 billion since last year’s lockdowns began. These are staggering numbers in an industry that has not only provided jobs, local gathering spots, and needed government revenue, but has also made Virginia a national and international tourist destination for so many people over the years.

That’s why McClenny is urging lawmakers to set aside $50 million out of the $4.3 billion in federal funding the commonwealth received under the American Rescue Plan, which President Biden signed in March, to help boost state and local tourism offices’ marketing efforts.

On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he would also like to send another $300 million in federal aid to the struggling hospitality sector, a move that Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said “seems like exactly what we were asking for.”

Whether $350 million is enough to jump-start Virginia’s stalled tourism industry remains to be seen.

Restaurants especially tend to be high-risk ventures, with little room for error. Local mom-and-pop establishments, small cafes, independent coffee shops, pizza parlors and diners often operate on a razor’s edge of profitability.

The pandemic closures, social distancing, and reliance on take-out was just too much for many of them to weather. Even a lot of eateries that managed to stay open had to lay off longtime employees, many of whom are not coming back.

It’s not unusual for poorly managed restaurants or those in less-than-ideal locations to go bankrupt after a year or two, especially if their owners don’t have access to a generous line of credit. Taxpayers should not have to bail out private business failures.

But the huge industry-wide losses suffered last year were not the fault of business owners themselves, but imposed on them by Gov. Northam’s coronavirus executive orders.

The federal Rescue Plan funds are not to bail them out, but to mitigate some of the economic damage that was done by COVID-19 and government steps to contain it. It doesn’t even come close to restoring the $14.3 billion in losses Virginia’s hospitality industry sustained, but it is a needed jumpstart.

Hopefully the $350 million will be enough to enable those establishments that are still open to hang on long enough for the tourists to return to enjoy Virginia’s rich history, scenic vistas and southern hospitality once again.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

