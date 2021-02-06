EDITORIAL: State demands bigger piece of pie

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce said that the bill’s cap on PPP deductions should be raised to at least $100,000, which would cover an estimated 80 percent of PPP recipients in Virginia.

Howell’s committee amended the bill last week to allow businesses to deduct $100,000 of payroll expenses needed to qualify for PPP relief on their 2020 tax returns, and the amended version—which only partially conforms to federal tax law—was passed unanimously by the state Senate on Thursday. However, a bill (HB 1935) the House passed on Friday would allow businesses to deduct only $50,000 ($25,000 from PPP and $25,000 from Rebuild Virginia) from their taxable income.

In any event, many Virginia businesses that took out loans to keep from laying off their employees will still get dinged. And the reason Gov. Northam and the General Assembly won’t completely conform PPP loans to the federal standard is because that “revenue” has already been cooked into the new state budget, and they’d rather squeeze businesses than reduce their spending.

Remember, many of these companies had to take out PPP loans to keep their employees on the payroll only because Northam’s many executive orders made conducting business as usual impossible. So it’s quite unseemly for a state that was itself the beneficiary of more than $3.1 billion in federal CARES Act funding to demand an even bigger piece of the federal bailout pie.