EDITORIAL: State demands bigger piece of pie

AFTER closing down much of the
Virginia economy last year due
to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam now wants to tax the federal loans that kept many Virginia businesses from going bankrupt.
The governor’s bill (SB 1146), carried by Sen. Janet Howell, D–Fairfax, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, proposed taxing Paycheck Protection Program loans awarded to companies that used money appropriated under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to keep employees on the payroll during the lockdowns.
PPP loans, made by private lenders and backed up by the Small Business Administration, could be forgiven if the employer used at least 60 percent to cover payroll costs, and the remaining 40 percent for certain allowable business expenses, such as mortgage or rent, utilities, and worker protection equipment.
These loans were literally lifelines for hundreds of Virginia businesses. And in December, “Congress made it clear that a forgiven PPP loan is completely tax-exempt and is not taxable income,” according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
But even though Virginia has conformed to federal income tax law, adopting the federal definitions of income since 1972, Northam wants forgiven PPP loans to be considered taxable income so he can collect a 6 percent piece of each PPP pie. Even though the loans allowed employees who were not laid off to continue paying Virginia income, sales and personal property taxes, and prevented them from having to apply for state unemployment benefits.
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce said that the bill’s cap on PPP deductions should be raised to at least $100,000, which would cover an estimated 80 percent of PPP recipients in Virginia.
Howell’s committee amended the bill last week to allow businesses to deduct $100,000 of payroll expenses needed to qualify for PPP relief on their 2020 tax returns, and the amended version—which only partially conforms to federal tax law—was passed unanimously by the state Senate on Thursday. However, a bill (HB 1935) the House passed on Friday would allow businesses to deduct only $50,000 ($25,000 from PPP and $25,000 from Rebuild Virginia) from their taxable income.
In any event, many Virginia businesses that took out loans to keep from laying off their employees will still get dinged. And the reason Gov. Northam and the General Assembly won’t completely conform PPP loans to the federal standard is because that “revenue” has already been cooked into the new state budget, and they’d rather squeeze businesses than reduce their spending.
Remember, many of these companies had to take out PPP loans to keep their employees on the payroll only because Northam’s many executive orders made conducting business as usual impossible. So it’s quite unseemly for a state that was itself the beneficiary of more than $3.1 billion in federal CARES Act funding to demand an even bigger piece of the federal bailout pie.