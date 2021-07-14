EDITORIAL: State Police has an alarming vacancy rate

In short, the department can’t hire enough new troopers to replace those who are leaving the force.

The number of trooper applicants decreased dramatically from 2,594 in 2017 to just 1,556 in 2020 – a 47 percent decline. Of those applicants, 75 percent voluntarily dropped out of consideration in 2017 when they learned what the job entailed. In 2019, the percentage of dropouts increased to 84 percent.

Of the 258 applicants who remained in 2019, the majority either failed their physical or written tests, were disqualified due to a prior felony, or did not have a college degree. And these less-qualified candidates “struggle …. to meet certification standards,” Settle says.

It costs Virginia taxpayers $108,260 to train just one new state trooper. Their average annual pay is $56,691, which is lower than that offered by many local police and sheriff’s offices in the commonwealth.

Settle calculated that candidates who failed to pass the academy or left VSP before full retirement age resulted in a net loss of $68.7 million over the last five years. That puts the $18.6 million he is requesting in proper context.

Because of the large number of vacancies, state troopers are facing mandatory overtime, cancelled days off, and longer than optimal deployments.