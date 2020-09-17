EDITORIAL: State Senate kills ‘quarantine pay’ bill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KUDOS TO the Virginia Senate’s Commerce and Labor

Committee for having the good sense to soundly reject, by a bipartisan 14–1 vote, a House substitute bill (HB 5116) that would have required private, but not public, employers to provide workers with “paid quarantine leave.”

According to the bill, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D–Prince William, two weeks of paid quarantine leave would have had to be provided even to part-time workers based on the employee’s or a family member’s “exposure to COVID-19, whether or not the eligible employee or family member has actually contracted COVID-19.”

So any employee who worked 20 hours a week or more would have been eligible if they cared for someone (“regardless of age”), including spouses, children, parents, stepparents, legal guardians, grandparents, grandchildren, or siblings of either the employee or their spouse; any individual for whom the employee arranges care for, or “any other individual related by blood or affinity whose close association with an employee is the equivalent of a family relationship.”

This exhaustive list would have even included roommates, neighbors and non-related friends the employee considered “family.”