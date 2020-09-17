 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: State Senate kills ‘quarantine pay’ bill
EDITORIAL: State Senate kills 'quarantine pay' bill

Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William

 Steve Helber /AP File Photo

KUDOS TO the Virginia Senate’s Commerce and Labor

Committee for having the good sense to soundly reject, by a bipartisan 14–1 vote, a House substitute bill (HB 5116) that would have required private, but not public, employers to provide workers with “paid quarantine leave.”

According to the bill, sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D–Prince William, two weeks of paid quarantine leave would have had to be provided even to part-time workers based on the employee’s or a family member’s “exposure to COVID-19, whether or not the eligible employee or family member has actually contracted COVID-19.”

So any employee who worked 20 hours a week or more would have been eligible if they cared for someone (“regardless of age”), including spouses, children, parents, stepparents, legal guardians, grandparents, grandchildren, or siblings of either the employee or their spouse; any individual for whom the employee arranges care for, or “any other individual related by blood or affinity whose close association with an employee is the equivalent of a family relationship.”

This exhaustive list would have even included roommates, neighbors and non-related friends the employee considered “family.”

The only thing the employee would have to do was submit “certification” from a health care provider that someone in their extended family or social circle had been “exposed” to COVID-19. Employers would not be allowed to require any more information, ask employees to find a replacement to cover their shift, or make up the time, according to Guzman’s bill. Nor could employees be fired or disciplined for requesting quarantine leave even if they were not eligible for it in the first place or were “absent from work without compensation.”

The bill, which was set to expire next July 1 “or upon the expiration of the state of emergency,” would have applied to businesses with more than 25 employees—but not state employees unless Virginia received federal pandemic relief funds to cover the cost. No doubt the fiscal impact statement by the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget, which estimated that the original version would cost the commonwealth $60 million over the next two years, had something to do with the revision in the House that removed public employers from the bill’s requirements.

But private employers would have been stuck with costs far in excess of $60 million. Del. Guzman, a public administrator and social worker, claimed her bill was “not anti-business,” but business leaders and members of the state Senate knew otherwise.

“Small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations, so the last thing they needed is another government mandate that would add costs and reduce their flexibility,” said Nicole Riley, the National Federation of Independent Businesses’ Virginia state director. She added that while business owners want to help employees and their families stay healthy, “tying their hands behind their back with another one-size-fits-all mandate would have made their economic recovery even more difficult.”

Two weeks of “quarantine pay” would be of limited help to the low-income workers Guzman claims to champion if they lost their jobs because of it—which was a very real possibility as many employers in the commonwealth struggle to keep their doors open.

Thankfully, a similar bill was also killed earlier in the special session by the same Senate committee whose members—unlike their colleagues in the House of Delegates—clearly understand that the General Assembly should be doing everything in its power to help Virginia businesses retain employees and rehire laid-off workers, not put any more obstacles in their way.

