EDITORIAL: State still hasn't solved mental health crisis

A VIRGINIAN facing a psychiatric crisis can also be faced with limited options, or no option at all.

A story in the Virginia Mercury recently reported on the case of a Gloucester County teen with a substance-abuse disorder who self-reported to a local hospital. During withdrawal, he became increasingly uncontrollable. For 90 hours, the hospital’s only option was to confine him to the emergency room, guarded by deputies.

Why? Because there were no inpatient treatment beds at any of the state’s 10 mental hospitals. This is an ongoing crisis that seems to be getting worse.

The new Central State Hospital in Petersburg will have 25 fewer psychiatric beds than the one that’s in use now. The legislature has denied a request for 56 new beds at Catawba State Hospital outside Roanoke. At Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg, total admissions have doubled in the past four years. Only one facility, Western State in Staunton, has added to its capacity, but those beds won’t be available until hospital workers can be found and hired.