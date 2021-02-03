EDITORIAL: State's highway report card: average

Virginia also scored very high for its relatively low urban (11th) and rural (13th) fatality rates compared with other states. This is one of the most important metrics, and state residents should be proud of the fact that the fatality rate in both urban and rural areas is so low despite the large traffic volumes.

The commonwealth is also ranked above average for the pavement condition of its urban arterials (15th); capital and bridge disbursements per mile (17th); and the pavement conditions of its urban interstate highways (21st).

However, the foundation’s report also included a few areas which need attention. It will come as no surprise to Fredericksburg area drivers that the commonwealth ranked an embarrassing 44th in the nation for urbanized area congestion—largely due to decades of squabbling instead of road-building to keep up with population growth.

Virginia also came in 36th for maintenance disbursements per mile, a warning that its high marks on the pavement condition of its interstates could go south very quickly. Overall, the commonwealth was in 32nd place for total disbursements per mile, indicating that the General Assembly is not providing enough funding to keep Virginia’s 59,068 miles of state-controlled roads and highways (the third largest road network in the U.S.) in tip-top shape.

According to the Reason Foundation’s highway report card, New Jersey has the worst overall grade in the nation while North Dakota has the best. Virginia is just about average. The big question is whether the commonwealth can muster the political will and the money to move closer to the top.