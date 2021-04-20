EDITORIAL: State's very slow 'emergency' response

AT THE APRIL 6 Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, George Washington Supervisor Tom Coen hailed the “terrific work our local government is doing to get COVID-19 vaccines to the public” despite the “many unknowns.”

But Coen had a less flattering view of state government, particularly Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the Virginia Department of Health, for “not planning for the items that were known” – including the fact they knew in advance that a vaccine was being developed, that Virginians would have to register for it online, that some people in the county did not have easy access to the internet, and that others would have difficulty getting to vaccination locations.

“Virginia has not been a leader in these efforts,” Coen pointed out. “Other states have been addressing these known elements for a while now. … It took the local and regional efforts from those across our state to get people registered, to [get them to vaccination] locations, and now finally to get the vaccines to those who are housebound.”

“Watching the activities in Richmond, by the governor and other state politicians,” Coen added, “it seems that they are more concerned in getting a joint in a person’s mouth than a shot in a person’s arm.”