EDITORIAL: State's very slow 'emergency' response

AT THE APRIL 6 Stafford Board of Supervisors meeting, George Washington Supervisor Tom Coen hailed the “terrific work our local government is doing to get COVID-19 vaccines to the public” despite the “many unknowns.”
But Coen had a less flattering view of state government, particularly Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and the Virginia Department of Health, for “not planning for the items that were known” – including the fact they knew in advance that a vaccine was being developed, that Virginians would have to register for it online, that some people in the county did not have easy access to the internet, and that others would have difficulty getting to vaccination locations.
“Virginia has not been a leader in these efforts,” Coen pointed out. “Other states have been addressing these known elements for a while now. … It took the local and regional efforts from those across our state to get people registered, to [get them to vaccination] locations, and now finally to get the vaccines to those who are housebound.”
“Watching the activities in Richmond, by the governor and other state politicians,” Coen added, “it seems that they are more concerned in getting a joint in a person’s mouth than a shot in a person’s arm.”
And Coen wasn’t the only one. He told The Free Lance-Star that county staff informed him that not only was the state’s vaccination rollout “very slow and disorganized,” state government was “challenging to work with on the pandemic.” Any information they received “came at the last minute … and was frequently conflicting,” they complained.
New phases were announced by Northam “with little or no warning,” and restrictions imposed on the public “were not clear and initially no one knew who was responsible for policing [them]. Eventually they gave that responsibility to VDH, but they lacked the staff and resources to effectively handle it.”
Any excuses for such poor emergency management don’t hold up when you consider that Northam, a physician, and his administration had advance warning back in February 2020, even before the first known case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Virginia. On Feb. 26, 2020, Jim Bacon, founder of the Bacon’s Rebellion blog, wrote that after observing outbreaks overseas, “it would be prudent to give some thought to how we might prepare for the inevitable.”
James Sherlock, another Bacon’s blogger, also pointed out that the “Virginia Emergency Operations Plan Hazard-Specific Annex #4 Pandemic Influenza Response (Non-Clinical),” the commonwealth’s emergency plan to deal with a possible influenza-like pandemic, was published online in 2012, but mysteriously removed from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s public website soon after he referenced it in a March 2020 post. (We checked. It’s not there.)
The emergency plan reportedly contains specifics on planning and training state health officials to, as the agency’s own mission statement says, “effectively respond to any emergency impacting public health through preparation, collaboration, education and rapid intervention.”
But the state’s response didn’t look that way at the local level. It looked a lot more like typical bureaucratic turf-protecting, foot-dragging and blame-shifting instead of a quick-step response to a potentially lethal disease.
In early December 2020, Virginia sank to 38th place in the nation in administering nearly 300,000 doses of vaccine the commonwealth had already received from the federal government. A month later, even Northam himself had to admit that there’s “no question that we need to speed the process up.”
So it was no surprise when county staff also told Coen that “communication of vaccine information was inconsistent and erratic. One minute it is one website, then it is another website. One minute, people are directed to call your local health district, then all of a sudden, it was call your state. There were significant hurdles in getting people the correct information.”
They also cited “administrative challenges in getting MOUs [memorandums of understanding] and other partnership opportunities approved in a timely fashion”— including developing “a local-level plan that includes more staff and call center support, which was added after the inadequate launching of vaccine registrations.”
Why were state health officials who supposedly were specifically trained for a possible respiratory pandemic so unprepared for this worst-in-a-century one? Did political decisions play a part, or was the training simply insufficient? The state inspector general and members of the General Assembly need to find out.