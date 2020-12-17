EDITORIAL: Still time for last-minute giving

Christmas is just one week away,

so there’s still time to make sure that every child in the Fredericksburg region has a surprise waiting under the tree, and every family can sit down to a hearty holiday meal. But don’t procrastinate. Do something now to help end 2020 on a high note.

If you are one of the lucky ones who have made it through this year unscathed, without suffering a medical or financial catastrophe, it’s up to you to help those who have not been as fortunate. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated many individuals and families in our area who, due to the need for social distancing, have had to endure their losses alone. Let’s make sure nobody feels alone this Christmas.

If there’s somebody on your street who is elderly or lives alone, drop off a bag of groceries or homemade bread to brighten their day, accompanied by a note telling them that you are thinking about them. Bring those in quarantine a gift card to a local restaurant that delivers. Or call ahead and then pick up toys and other goodies from local shops for children whose parents have lost their jobs or their incomes due to this horrible disease. Dropping them off anonymously will heighten your fun.