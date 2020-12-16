EDITORIAL: Still waiting for jobless benefits?

IT HAS BEEN nearly nine months since Gov. Ralph Northam first instituted lockdowns and restrictions on businesses and other organizations throughout the commonwealth to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that cost hundreds of thousands of Virginians their jobs.

During that time, two pharmaceutical companies participating in the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed have developed novel vaccines for the novel coronavirus – an unheard of scientific breakthrough, according to former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, and one that could accelerate the time vaccines are developed and deployed in future pandemics.

Yet during those same nine months, the Virginia Employment Commission has been unable to process unemployment benefits for tens of thousands of Virginians who lost their jobs, resulting in the distinct possibility that some residents of the commonwealth could receive a vaccine before they get an unemployment check.

VEC claims that the threat of a class-action lawsuit was not the impetus to release a logjam of some 70,000 unemployment claims that were pending adjudication for months without resolution. But VEC also admitted that the backlog of such cases stretched back to July. It’s now December, and the checks are just now being sent out—a half year later!—to people who needed the money months ago.