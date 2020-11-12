EDITORIAL: Stolen painting is finally returned

IT TOOK 87 years, but “Winter”—a painting of two young skaters by impressionist Gari Melchers—was finally returned to the Jewish family from whom it had been stolen by the Nazis in 1933.

Melchers (1860–1932), an American Master whose Belmont estate in Stafford County is considered one of the best preserved artist’s studios of its time, was a prominent portraitist and landscape painter who enjoyed critical acclaim and financial success both in Europe and the United States. His work is displayed at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago.

German newspaper publisher Rudolph Mosse bought “Winter” directly from Melchers in 1900 at the Great Berlin Art Exhibition. The painting was one of more than 200 artworks seized by the Nazis after the anti-Nazi Mosse family was forced to flee from their Berlin home. It changed hands several times before it wound up at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie, N.Y. in 1934, where it remained until now.