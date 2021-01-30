EDITORIAL: Support regional transportation authority

That’s too bad, because the Fredericksburg region currently has more than $7 billion in unmet critical transportation infrastructure needs for roads, mass transit and rail. The COVID-19 pandemic temporarily eased traffic congestion on Interstate 95 and local primary and secondary roads, but it has bounced back, with evening southbound traffic on I-95 now at “near normal” levels, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The major objection to a local transportation authority is that it will impose higher taxes on local residents, who already pay enough in taxes to the state and federal government. For years, federal and state transportation officials neglected to pay for necessary upgrades on I-95, the most heavily traveled interstate highway in the nation, resulting in 35-plus miles of severe congestion centered in Fredericksburg. A local transportation authority would just slap another tax on already overburdened area residents.

That’s a valid concern. But on the plus side, the estimated $35 million in new revenue the authority raised would be spent right here, not sent to Richmond. And since traffic already negatively affects the region’s quality of life and ability to attract employers, local residents are already paying a steep price in terms of lost time and economic opportunities.