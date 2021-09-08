EDITORIAL: Tackling region’s ‘lost learning’ crisis

STANDARDS of Learning test results released Aug. 26 by the Virginia Department of Education are data points that catalogue the disastrous loss of learning that occurred statewide during the COVID-19 lockdowns that began in March of 2019. They are also clear evidence that school divisions in the commonwealth were utterly unprepared to implement effective distance learning.

In addition to overall declines in reading, math and science, the SOL scores of low-income and minority students plunged even further, adding to already large achievement gaps and literally erasing months of student achievement.

“2020-21 pass rates reflect disruptions to instruction caused by the pandemic, decreased participation in state assessment programs, pandemic-related declines in enrollment, fewer retakes, and more flexible ‘opt-out’ provisions for parents concerned about community spread,” acknowledged Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “What matters now is where we go from here.”

Indeed. But pre-pandemic SOL scores in the Fredericksburg area were already bad: one in five local youngsters could not meet the state’s minimum grade-level expectations in reading and math during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. So when the SOL pass rates go from bad to worse, as they did this year, a return to “normal” should not be the goal.