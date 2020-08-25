EDITORIAL: Taking another look at police use of force

FREDERICKSBURG Police Chief Brian Layton’s use of force” report issued earlier this month on the police department’s reaction to the demonstrations following the death of George Floyd concluded that the use of CS smoke canisters and rubber projectiles to disperse protesters was not only justified, but in accordance with departmental standards. The report also contradicts some protesters’ insistence that all of the demonstrations were lawful and peaceful.
On May 30, five days after Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, “a large peaceful demonstration of approximately 100 people marched from the Mayfield Playground to City Hall. Fredericksburg police officers assisted in providing traffic direction and maintaining public safety,” according to the report.
Peaceful demonstrations are constitutionally protected free speech, and the FPD was doing its job to keep traffic flowing while people expressed their views. So far, so good.
But shortly after midnight on May 31—and just three days after rioters torched the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis—an unknown individual was videotaped by a security camera setting up an “improvised explosive device” in front of the Fredericksburg Police Department headquarters on Cowan Boulevard. The suspect was seen pouring a flammable substance on the doors and the nearby police memorial, with a trail leading away from the building. “The individual ignited the liquid, causing a large flash of fire, but the IED did not ignite,” according to the report.
This attempted arson undoubtedly set the stage for the clashes between the police and protesters marching toward the station that occurred later that day.
“Throughout the day on May 31, 2020, there were numerous peaceful and lawful demonstrations with no police involvement,” the report continued. However, about 5 p.m. that evening, a group of 300 or so demonstrators began blocking roads, including entire lanes of U.S. Route 1, shouting obscenities at officers, and “continued to escalate their behavior by throwing traffic cones at police cars, striking road signs and striking patrol vehicles.”
At that point, the department’s Tactical Field Force was activated.
After declaring an unlawful assembly at 8:29 p.m. that evening, a TFF officer threw the first tear gas canister to disperse the crowd. By 10 p.m., “demonstrators began to throw rocks at the police officers” occasioning another volley of tear gas and rubber projectiles.
“From the time the TFF deployed from Princess Anne Street and arrived at the intersection of Caroline Street and Amelia Street, approximately 83 minutes had passed. CS smoke canisters and other items (rocks, glass bottles, milk jugs, unknown liquids, beer, water bottles, potato, buckets with concrete and poles) were thrown at the TFF by demonstrators,” the report stated.
But the FPD reported only one incident of the use of excessive force during the melees that continued for several days afterwards, and that officer’s employment was terminated on June 25.
The Fredericksburg demonstrations, which had started off peacefully, were clearly headed in the opposite direction. They never got to the point of rioting and looting as happened in many other cities, including Richmond. Whether this was due to a strong police presence acting as a deterrent, resolve on the part of most of the demonstrators to remain non-violent, or a lack of real police brutality in the community in recent years remains a matter of conjecture.
But a potentially volatile situation was defused without the loss of life, any major injuries and only minor damage to property.
Of course, every government agency —including law enforcement—tends to put itself in the best possible light when doing a self-evaluation, which is why an unbiased, outside opinion is imperative.
The Police Executive Research Forum is currently conducting an independent review of the FPD’s actions to make sure that its after-action report and internal review is an accurate portrayal of what really happened —and whether the department’s use of tear gas and sting ball grenades was in fact “the least injurious level of force for this situation.”
But the notion that protesters who blocked roads, refused legitimate orders to disperse and threw rocks and other projectiles at officers were innocent victims of police brutality is a self-serving myth.
To his credit, Layton also announced that the city would expand the citizen advisory panel that oversees his department, giving Fredericksburg citizens additional opportunities to make sure the police stay well within the law they are empowered to enforce.
