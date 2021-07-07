EDITORIAL: Taxing plastic bags is … complicated

The D.C. bag tax wound up transferring millions of dollars from consumers, including elderly and low-income residents, to city coffers with little effect on the number of plastic bags being used, as measured by the amount of bag tax revenue—which went up every year instead of down, from $1.5 million in 2010 to $2.3 million by 2017.

So a 5-cent bag tax would likely raise revenue for Fredericksburg, but not necessarily reduce the volume of plastic bags in circulation. If the city does decide to impose a bag tax, Council member Kerry Devine suggested that 3 cents should go to the city, with the remaining 2 cents distributed to retailers to help them pay for the added costs associated with switching to paper bags or even losing customers to other retailers outside the city limits.

Paper bags are more ecologically friendly, but they do have a major disadvantage: unlike plastic, they tend to lose strength when wet. You just have to have one paper bag break when it’s raining and spill your purchases onto the pavement before you either willingly pay the tax for plastic or get some sturdy reusable bags.