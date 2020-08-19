EDITORIAL: Thanks for your service, Dr. Stern

AFTER A long career in public health, Dr. Donald Stern
was enjoying a well-deserved retirement. Then COVID-19 came along. Asked to take over as acting director of the Rappahannock Health District and to lead the area’s response to the novel coronavirus, he accepted the challenge. And the 67-year-old physician quickly found himself back in the fray, battling an invisible but deadly foe.
Now that he is retiring for the second, and hopefully the last time, we would like to thank Dr. Stern for his tireless dedication and service to our region during a time of great fear and uncertainty.
The RHD includes the city of Fredericksburg, as well as Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties. It reported the first confirmed COVID-19 death on April 1, 2020—which seems like a lifetime ago. As of August 18, there have been 3,406 confirmed cases in the district, with 311 confirmed hospitalizations and 54 confirmed deaths.
Initial fears that the local health district’s acute care facilities would be overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases and the existing 600 hospital beds would be insufficient never materialized, but under Stern’s leadership, the RHD was mobilized and ready for the worst-case scenario.
Things did not always go smoothly, however. A widespread lack of test kits, delays in the Virginia Department of Health’s reporting of local cases and fatalities, and the district staff’s own brush with the highly infectious disease complicated Dr. Stern’s efforts.
But due to his long experience in the public health trenches, he was ready for these new challenges.
Dr. Stern previously led the RHD between 2001 (when weaponized anthrax spores were being sent through the U.S. Postal Service to members of Congress and others) and 2006 before being asked to run the Richmond City Health Department, where he helped to reduce the city’s infant mortality, teen pregnancy and tuberculosis cases.
Because of his age and his wife’s cancer treatments, no one would have blamed Dr. Stern one bit for declining to lead the RHD through the worst infectious disease pandemic in a century. But he put his personal life on hold and answered the call to public service once again.
We thank him for his steady hand at the helm in the past, and especially during this latest public health crisis, and wish him and his wife a long and happy second retirement.
