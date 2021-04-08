EDITORIAL: The more candidates running, the better

STATE government in Virginia used to be almost an afterthought, as most voters focused their attention on congressional and local races in non-presidential years. They paid attention to gubernatorial races every four years, but many members of the General Assembly ran unopposed, especially in off years, and only a minority of their constituents even knew their names.

No more. There’s no better example of how competitive these part-time legislative seats have become than the number of candidates running for them.

With all 100 seats in the House of Delegates up for grabs this year, there are even challengers to 15 House incumbents (12 Democrats and three Republicans) from their own party, including some high-profile Democrats such as Delegates Lee Carter, D-50th, and Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, in Prince William County; Mark Levine, D-45th, in Arlington; and Kaye Kory, D-38th, and Ibraheem Samirah, D-86th, in Fairfax. On the Republican side, Lynchburg incumbent Del. Kathy Byron, R-22nd, and Franklin County Del. Charles Poindexter, R-9th, also face intra-party challengers.

There would have been even more, but the State Board of Elections refused to extend its filing deadline for eight candidates (five Republicans and three Democrats) after stretching the rules in 2019 and 2020.