EDITORIAL: The Northams’ double standard

WHY WAS Virginia first lady Pamela Northam allowed to visit Kids’ Station—a preschool/daycare center in Fredericksburg—last week when the young children’s own parents have not been allowed to enter it since March due to COVID-19 restrictions?
“We can’t even go inside with our own children, yet both of them [Northam and her husband, Gov. Ralph Northam] have been traveling and doing different site visits all over the area,” a Stafford Hospital nurse whose child in enrolled at Kids’ Station on the Mary Washington Hospital campus complained to The Free Lance–Star.
Mrs. Northam also visited Rising Star Early Childhood Center in Falmouth (no press allowed) as part of her annual back-to-school tour last Tuesday, accompanied by Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner and Del. Josh Cole, D–Fredericksburg.
She also made a stop at the Downtown Greens community garden in Fredericksburg, accompanied by Mayor Katherine Greenlaw, Del. Cole, Vice Mayor Charlie Frye and others.
Two days later, the governor announced that he and his wife had both tested positive for coronavirus after a member of their residency staff developed COVID-19 symptoms. After noting that he and his wife would be self-isolating for ten days, Gov. Northam added that “the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”
Too bad that the Northams don’t practice what they preach. Two staff members at Kids’ Station and another person who was present during Mrs. Northam’s garden tour tested positive for COVID-19. And who knows how many other local people were also potentially infected by Virginia’s first lady?
Nobody chooses to get sick, and we don’t blame Mrs. Northam for her illness, which fortunately appears to be a mild case. But we do fault her for her very bad decision to enter two preschools and interact with an unknown number of individuals in Fredericksburg and Stafford County without a more compelling reason than snagging a few photo ops.
Especially after her physician husband ordered Virginians to shutter their businesses, miss family graduations, weddings and funerals, and stay away from religious services to stop the spread of this deadly disease.
Dr. Kizner said all health precautions were followed when Mrs. Northam visited Rising Star with him and Del. Cole, and that all who accompanied her wore face coverings and maintained 6-foot social distancing. But his Sept. 26 letter to the community did not explain why she was allowed to visit the classrooms in the first place. Isn’t the whole point of distance learning to prevent contagion from people like Mrs. Northam, who have COVID-19 and don’t know it?
Kids’ Station should also explain why it allowed Mrs. Northam’s visit. Did they demand she take a COVID-19 test prior to her arrival? If not, why not?
Unfortunately, this “do as I say, not as I do” attitude is nothing new for the Northams. The governor went maskless and took selfies with admirers in Virginia Beach during his own stay-at-home order. And his executive orders that forced “non-essential” small businesses, schools and churches in Virginia to close for months to prevent the spread of the virus somehow excluded his favored big box retailers and ABC stores.
And now this inexcusable double standard that says it’s OK for the governor’s wife to visit kids in their classrooms during a pandemic, but not their own parents.
