EDITORIAL: The Northams’ double standard

Too bad that the Northams don’t practice what they preach. Two staff members at Kids’ Station and another person who was present during Mrs. Northam’s garden tour tested positive for COVID-19. And who knows how many other local people were also potentially infected by Virginia’s first lady?

Nobody chooses to get sick, and we don’t blame Mrs. Northam for her illness, which fortunately appears to be a mild case. But we do fault her for her very bad decision to enter two preschools and interact with an unknown number of individuals in Fredericksburg and Stafford County without a more compelling reason than snagging a few photo ops.

Especially after her physician husband ordered Virginians to shutter their businesses, miss family graduations, weddings and funerals, and stay away from religious services to stop the spread of this deadly disease.

Dr. Kizner said all health precautions were followed when Mrs. Northam visited Rising Star with him and Del. Cole, and that all who accompanied her wore face coverings and maintained 6-foot social distancing. But his Sept. 26 letter to the community did not explain why she was allowed to visit the classrooms in the first place. Isn’t the whole point of distance learning to prevent contagion from people like Mrs. Northam, who have COVID-19 and don’t know it?