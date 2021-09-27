EDITORIAL: This is where Freedom Rides began

THERE’S a lot of history behind that new historical marker on Princess Anne Street.

Sixty years ago, on May 4, 1961, 13 brave people got on a bus in Washington, D.C. They were of varying ages, sexes and races. They were headed south toward what the late John Lewis later would call “good trouble.”

The Freedom Riders’ first stop was in Fredericksburg. There as elsewhere, their goal was to challenge racial segregation in bus travel. The Supreme Court had ruled that racially segregated buses were unconstitutional, but nobody in power was doing much about it. So these courageous 13, including future Sen. John Lewis and the late James Farmer, leader of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), decided to take matters into their own hands.

To Fredericksburg’s credit, they integrated restrooms and the lunch counter at the Greyhound terminal without incident.

It was the calm before the storm.

The group met its first violence in Rock Hill, S.C. Lewis and another rider were beaten. Then a bus was firebombed in Anniston, Ala. Lewis was beaten unconscious in Montgomery, Ala. Several riders, including Farmer, a future University of Mary Washington professor, were imprisoned in Jackson, Miss., some spending as long as six weeks locked up.