EDITORIAL: This is where Freedom Rides began

THERE’S a lot of history behind that new historical marker on Princess Anne Street.
Sixty years ago, on May 4, 1961, 13 brave people got on a bus in Washington, D.C. They were of varying ages, sexes and races. They were headed south toward what the late John Lewis later would call “good trouble.”
The Freedom Riders’ first stop was in Fredericksburg. There as elsewhere, their goal was to challenge racial segregation in bus travel. The Supreme Court had ruled that racially segregated buses were unconstitutional, but nobody in power was doing much about it. So these courageous 13, including future Sen. John Lewis and the late James Farmer, leader of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), decided to take matters into their own hands.
To Fredericksburg’s credit, they integrated restrooms and the lunch counter at the Greyhound terminal without incident.
It was the calm before the storm.
The group met its first violence in Rock Hill, S.C. Lewis and another rider were beaten. Then a bus was firebombed in Anniston, Ala. Lewis was beaten unconscious in Montgomery, Ala. Several riders, including Farmer, a future University of Mary Washington professor, were imprisoned in Jackson, Miss., some spending as long as six weeks locked up.
But they persevered, practicing the nonviolence they’d been taught in a crash course before they embarked. And they attracted more riders along the way. Before it was over, 436 people participated in 60 Freedom Rides.
Their mission and mistreatment drew the nation’s attention. By the end of the month, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy petitioned the Interstate Commerce Commission to ban racial segregation, and the ban went into effect Nov. 1, 1961. No more Jim Crow signs were allowed in bus terminals.
Three years later, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 took a broader swipe at segregation. The year after, the Voting Rights Act empowered Black citizens who had been prevented from having a voice in democracy.
The marker denoting that stop in Fredericksburg is part of the oldest state highway marker program in the country. Since 1927, more than 2,500 signs have been erected. For a long time, they were about white state history, but that’s changing. Now 370 of the markers are devoted to Black history, and almost half the new markers are in that category.
This one was two years in the making. The city and UMW’s James Farmer Multicultural Institute worked to make it happen.
To the ’Burg’s credit, the marker doesn’t mark the spot where people were beaten or imprisoned or a bus was torched. You could say that, on this site, nothing happened.
That would be the short view. On this site, everything began to happen.
The bus went south, and it didn’t stop until it reached its destination.