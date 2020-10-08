EDITORIAL: Time for a shake-up at VRS

Maryland’s pension system officials admitted that they also missed their 7.4 percent assumed rate of return, also claiming that fiscal 2020 was a particularly difficult year for large institutional investors. But at least they managed not to lose money. The Maryland pension fund’s total asset value increased by $563 million, while VRS’ total asset value decreased by $2.8 billion.

University of Virginia economics professor Ed Burton, a former member of the VRS Board, said Virginia’s pension system should have earned closer to 8 percent based on the S&P 500 and Barclays Aggregate Bond indices. He blamed VRS’ asset allocation strategy, which he said produced “a pitiful return, during a period when markets were very favorable.”

And here’s the kicker: “The lower returns will eventually require greater general fund [budget] obligations,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told the Richmond Times–Dispatch. Meaning Virginia taxpayers—most of whom do not receive such generous pension benefits, if they get a pension at all—will eventually get a bill to cover more than $23.4 billion of VRS’ unfunded liabilities, which are “shared” by localities, and just increased from 25 percent of the total promised benefits last year to 29 percent now.