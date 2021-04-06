EDITORIAL: Time to investigate the investigation

GOV. Ralph Northam has asked the General Assembly to set aside $250,000 to hire outside help to investigate State Inspector General Michael Westfall’s investigation of the State Parole Board when the legislature reconvenes Wednesday for its one-day veto session. Legislators should approve the governor’s request, but also insist that it be expanded.
In 2020, Northam asked the Parole Board to consider the early release of some elderly prisoners due to COVID-19 concerns. The board then released Vincent Martin, who was convicted twice on capital homicide charges and was serving a life sentence for the execution-style murder of Richmond Police Officer Michael Connors in 1979 when Martin was on parole for another crime.
Two months later, Westfall’s office released a heavily-redacted six-page report that found that Parole Board members violated state law and their own regulations by not notifying Connors’ family and the Richmond prosecutor at least three weeks in advance of Martin’s release on June 10, 2020.
The full 13-page draft of the July 28 report, which was leaked to the media, contained additional information, including “substantiated” allegations that then-Parole Board chair Adrianne Bennett “was vocal about not wanting to contact victims and particularly not in the (Martin) case due to the expectation of opposition because the victim was a police officer.”
The board allegedly released 95 other violent felons, including 35 convicted murderers, in just one month, also without proper notifications as required by statutory law.
A spokeswoman for the governor said that Northam “is committed to taking the politics out of this situation” by hiring an outside investigator, but just to look into the Martin case. But by limiting the scope of the investigation of the OIG investigation to just one highly publicized case when there are nearly a hundred other cases in which convicted felons were also reportedly released without proper notifications to victims and local prosecutors looks more like a political cover-up than a sincere attempt to expose the truth.
Bennett, now a judge in Virginia Beach who was appointed to the Parole Board by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, was accused of trying to pressure the Parole Board’s administrator and a hearing examiner to falsify a report, according to the OIG draft report. But it’s not just Bennett’s actions that the outside investigator should thoroughly scrutinize.
The draft report also alleged that current Parole Board Chair Tonya Chapman also violated state laws and procedures by deleting information regarding Martin’s release from the board’s April 28, 2020, meeting. Why does Northam insist that the process be closed to the public when the Parole Board’s lack of transparency was at the root of this scandal?
The outside investigator needs to explain why the only person fired so far was Jennifer Moschetti, a senior investigator in Westfall’s office and reportedly the author of the draft report, who was terminated when she sought whistleblower protection. The investigator should also try to determine to what extent Northam and Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran were aware of the board’s actions. And why Attorney General Mark Herring, the state’s top law enforcement official whose office received a copy of the draft report a month before the redacted version was released, didn’t do anything about it. The public is entitled to the whole story, not just part of it.