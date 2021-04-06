EDITORIAL: Time to investigate the investigation

The outside investigator needs to explain why the only person fired so far was Jennifer Moschetti, a senior investigator in Westfall’s office and reportedly the author of the draft report, who was terminated when she sought whistleblower protection. The investigator should also try to determine to what extent Northam and Public Safety Secretary Brian Moran were aware of the board’s actions. And why Attorney General Mark Herring, the state’s top law enforcement official whose office received a copy of the draft report a month before the redacted version was released, didn’t do anything about it. The public is entitled to the whole story, not just part of it.