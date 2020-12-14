 Skip to main content
EDITORIAL: Time to put the dang cellphone down
EDITORIAL: Time to put the dang cellphone down

Distracted driver
FILE / L.M. Otero / ASSOCIATED PRESS

IN 1917, Finnish inventor Eric Tigerstedt got a patent for a “pocket-size folding telephone with a very thin carbon microphone.”

Three days later, Tigerstedt crashed his Model-T into a reindeer while driving distracted.

Just kidding about the reindeer. However, the cellphone and the automobile have had a troubled history.

Cellphones started becoming ubiquitous in the 1980s. By 2014, there were more than 7 billion mobile phone subscriptions worldwide, enough for one phone for every inhabitant of the planet Earth.

Sometimes, it seems that every American car comes equipped with one, usually welded to the driver’s ear.

This is why, come Jan. 1, Virginians will be proscribed from holding a phone while driving.

Virginia is the 22nd state to pass such legislation. It is overdue.

A Virginia Tech study recently showed that 80 percent of crashes in the state involved drivers’ inattention within three seconds of the crash. Statewide, some 23,000 crashes last year were caused by distracted driving, leading to 120 deaths. That’s 15 percent of all fatal crashes.

Certainly cellphones aren’t the only distraction available to drivers, but they are the most prominent.

In 2018, according to an Institute for Highway Safety survey, Virginia drivers were 57 percent more likely to be using a cellphone while driving than four years earlier.

The problem is serious in the Fredericksburg area. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties are among the 10 worst offenders among localities when it comes to driving while distracted.

Under the new law, you can talk on the phone, but not hold it. The fine for a first offense is $125.

The law isn’t aimed so much at cell-phone conversations as it is at things like scrolling social media, checking email and texting. However, if you’re holding a phone in your hand while tooling down the street or highway, how is the state trooper going to know whether you’re having a chat or checking your stock portfolio?

Gov. Ralph Northam noted that, when distracted while driving, things can go “so bad, so fast.”

He’s right. If a car is going 60 mph, it travels 88 feet in one second. Imagine a car stops suddenly or an object falls off a vehicle in front of you as close as the distance from home plate to first base. You have one second to deal with it. Even with both hands and your full attention, you might not have time to manage the consequences.

With one hand and maybe both eyes on the cellphone, you don’t have much of a chance.

Put down the phone.

