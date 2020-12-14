EDITORIAL: Time to put the dang cellphone down

In 2018, according to an Institute for Highway Safety survey, Virginia drivers were 57 percent more likely to be using a cellphone while driving than four years earlier.

The problem is serious in the Fredericksburg area. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties are among the 10 worst offenders among localities when it comes to driving while distracted.

Under the new law, you can talk on the phone, but not hold it. The fine for a first offense is $125.

The law isn’t aimed so much at cell-phone conversations as it is at things like scrolling social media, checking email and texting. However, if you’re holding a phone in your hand while tooling down the street or highway, how is the state trooper going to know whether you’re having a chat or checking your stock portfolio?

Gov. Ralph Northam noted that, when distracted while driving, things can go “so bad, so fast.”

He’s right. If a car is going 60 mph, it travels 88 feet in one second. Imagine a car stops suddenly or an object falls off a vehicle in front of you as close as the distance from home plate to first base. You have one second to deal with it. Even with both hands and your full attention, you might not have time to manage the consequences.