EDITORIAL: Transit ridership drop may be permanent

LIKE MOST mass transit agencies across the nation, those serving the Fredericksburg region have suffered a steep drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, necessitating deep cuts in service. Many local commuters who used to take Amtrak, the Virginia Railway Express, a carpool, vanpool or bus to work are now socially distancing and teleworking at home.

According to Kate Gibson, deputy director of the George Washington Regional Commission, which runs GW Ride Connect, the region’s free ridesharing service, rideshare requests now average just 16 a month. That is “significantly lower” than they were pre-COVID, although“they have not dropped off entirely,” Gibson told The Free Lance–Star.

She added that of the 365 vanpools that once served the Fredericksburg region before COVID, 339 were still registered at the end of December. “But not all of them are in operation; many are on pause,” she added.

The big question, of course, is when and if local commuters will feel comfortable travelling in groups again.