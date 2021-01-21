EDITORIAL: Transit ridership drop may be permanent

LIKE MOST mass transit agencies across the nation, those serving the Fredericksburg region have suffered a steep drop in ridership since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, necessitating deep cuts in service. Many local commuters who used to take Amtrak, the Virginia Railway Express, a carpool, vanpool or bus to work are now socially distancing and teleworking at home.
According to Kate Gibson, deputy director of the George Washington Regional Commission, which runs GW Ride Connect, the region’s free ridesharing service, rideshare requests now average just 16 a month. That is “significantly lower” than they were pre-COVID, although“they have not dropped off entirely,” Gibson told The Free Lance–Star.
She added that of the 365 vanpools that once served the Fredericksburg region before COVID, 339 were still registered at the end of December. “But not all of them are in operation; many are on pause,” she added.
The big question, of course, is when and if local commuters will feel comfortable travelling in groups again.
A Virginia Department of Transportation Phase 1 commuter survey taken last summer between June 29 and July 17 found that 76 percent were working from home full-time, compared to only 13 percent before the pandemic. More than half who were still commuting said they no longer felt safe taking transit. And 80 percent of respondents said they would like to continue working at home at least once a week permanently.
A follow-up survey taken between Oct. 5 and Nov. 3 found that the number of people teleworking full time had dropped to 45 percent, although 73 percent reported working from home at least part time. And 90 percent said they would like to continue teleworking at least once a week even after the COVID threat has passed.
The high percentage of workers in the region who say they want to continue teleworking at least one day a week will have major consequences for area transit operations. The surveys indicate that if that happens, and there is little reason to believe that employers will not allow it, transit ridership will permanently remain below its pre-COVID levels.
But with more people staying home on any given day, traffic congestion on the region’s roads and highways will also be lower too.
That could be good long-term news for VDOT and local jurisdictions that have been struggling to keep up with Monday-to-Friday traffic congestion.
The federal government has made several attempts to dramatically increase teleworking over the past few decades, but they have been only moderately successful. The pandemic has seemingly accomplished that feat in less than a year.