EDITORIAL:Try carrot approach to paid sick leave

“Small business owners need a flexible workplace and the ability to make decisions that allow them to operate with the employees they have,” Riley added. “They know the challenges of finding and keeping good employees and offer the highest wages and best benefits packages they can afford. But a cookie-cutter approach to paid leave makes it exceptionally difficult when every small business is different.”

According to the PEW Research Center, most Americans already have paid sick leave as one of the benefits of employment: 91 percent of public sector workers and nearly three quarters of full-time private sector workers (73 percent) are covered.

Things are different at the bottom of the wage scale. Only 27 percent of food service and child care workers have paid sick leave. However, these workers are also the most likely to work for small companies that are the least able to afford it.

Paid sick leave is only mandatory in a handful of states clustered on the East and West coasts because a large majority of employers, both public and private, offer it voluntarily as a way to attract and keep good employees.