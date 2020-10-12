EDITORIAL: U.Va. draws a line at toppling statue of Thomas Jefferson

WITH ANY social movement, there comes a time when somebody has to say “Enough.” University of Virginia President Jim Ryan seems to have reached that moment.

As monuments to Confederate rebels started coming down in Virginia and elsewhere, those seeking justice next turned to slaveholders. This would include most white Virginians who made history in the 18th century and much of the 19th, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

There is a statue of Jefferson on the U.Va. campus. This seems reasonable, since he founded and designed the university. But he also owned many slaves and almost surely fathered children with one of them. For that, there are some who would like his statue to go the way of Stonewall Jackson’s and J.E.B. Stuart’s.

Jefferson knew slavery was wrong. Reflecting on it, he famously wrote, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just.”

He said he would free his slaves when he died, but his debts kept that from happening. His actions sometimes betrayed his words.

Still, he founded one of the best universities in the United States, and Ryan rightly sees that taking down his likeness from that campus would be, to use American pop-culture vernacular, jumping the shark.